Now that the high school softball season has ended, here are the Standard-Examiner’s year-end rankings for Northern Utah teams plus some notes on the season and things to come.
1. Bear River
The Bears not only had to beat Tooele once to win the 4A state championship, they had to do it twice in one day — and they did. It secured their state-record 10th softball championship in school history, though getting there wasn't as easy as Bear River (28-6) makes things seem.
BR got through a couple close games against Uintah and Crimson Cliffs, then fell behind 7-1 to Snow Canyon before winning 12-7 to advance to the title series. On top of winning the 4A title, the Bears scored some good non-region wins against some good teams around the state including Wasatch, Skyridge, Farmington and Tooele in the regular season.
Some of the Bears' best players are returning next season, including sophomore pitcher Kate Dahle, junior infielder McCall Maxfield, junior leadoff hitter Kynlei Nelson, junior outfielder Carlee Miller and sophomore pitcher Baylee Sorensen.
Bear River would probably be the preseason favorite in 4A next year even if the 4A classification wasn't shrinking from 22 teams to 13.
2. Weber
Weber (22-6) won more games this season than the previous three complete seasons combined (21) and finished second place in a really tough Region 1 where seven of the Warriors' 11 region wins came by four runs or less.
The Warriors may have lost out on the region in the regular season, but they beat Clearfield twice in the playoffs — down five starters due to COVID-19, no less — and finished among the final four teams in 6A.
Weber has a lot of seniors graduating, including pitcher Brooke Merrill, catcher Jillian Boswell, shortstop Lexy Shaw and outfielders Abbie Barker and Teylor Torgerson. The Warriors also had several sophomores and freshmen play at vital moments this year, so they might be the odd team that loses a lot of talent yet still has plenty of talent coming in.
3. Clearfield
The 2021 campaign will be remembered as one of the best seasons, if not the best, in Clearfield softball history. The Falcons went 20-7 overall and won Region 1 with a 12-2 record while getting pushed to the limit virtually every game in a tough region.
The region title is the first for Clearfield softball, and the school as a whole, since 2014, and just the third region title the softball team has ever won (the first was in 1974).
Most of Clearfield's best players were seniors in 2021 — pitcher Jayci Finch, catcher Rachael Brown and third baseman Kaycee Valencia just to name three — but the Falcons will return the region's best hitter and maybe the best all-around player in the region, shortstop Miranda Mansfield, who was a junior.
4. Fremont
There was no easy way to pitch to Fremont's (16-8) batters, who hit 34 homers in 24 games. The Silverwolves survived a tough playoff series against Syracuse before eventually bowing out to Herriman in the state playoffs.
Eight seniors on the team had their graduation ceremony on the softball field at the state tournament before playing Herriman, a moment they'll never forget. But after that game, head coach Mandy Koford acknowledged there's going to be some big shoes to fill and a lot of work to do regarding the 2022 team.
5. Bountiful
Bountiful (20-8-1) won its third straight Region 5 championship (2018, 2019, 2021), which oddly enough is the second time in school history the softball team has won three or more region titles on the bounce (2004-08, BHS won five in a row).
Winning Region 5 next season will be much more difficult because BHS loses most of its top contributors, though the Redhawks — not the Braves anymore — do return their ace pitcher and a .407 hitter, Eva Stoddard.
NOTES
— After three seasons playing home games at various locations away from home, the Ben Lomond softball team is expected to return to campus for home games in 2022. In 2019, the Scots were displaced, first to 4th Street Ball Park and then to Bonneville Park, as a result of the eight-figure gymnasium project the Ogden School District started in March of that year.
— Currently, BL's new softball field isn't done, but some of the bare bones of what will be the new field are up, including fencing, the concession building, dugouts and how the field is oriented. According to an OSD board meeting document, "substantial completion" of the field will be met in July.
— Bear River coach Calvin Bingham has coached 10 teams to state championships, the most of any coach in Utah history and, as of a couple weeks ago, the only coach to hit double-figure championships (one ring for each finger).
— Bingham has 453 all-time coaching wins, which is second-most and 54 wins behind Spanish Fork's Don Andrews at 507. To get Andrews' record would require near-perfection from the Bears for two seasons and even then, it's still a high bar to clear.
— Region 1, which was already tough, might get tougher in 2022 with Farmington replacing Northridge and Roy. The Phoenix will have the best pitcher, Delaney Baker, plus a lineup that featured mostly sophomores and juniors in 2021.