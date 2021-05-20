PLEASANT VIEW — According to a post on the internet, the chance of being struck twice by lightning is one in nine million.
The odds of what happened in Weber High’s boys soccer game on Thursday have to be somewhere beyond that.
For the second game in a row, two days apart, Weber senior captain Jake Youngberg scored a goal in the 76th minute and the Warriors advanced in the 6A state tournament with a 1-0 victory — this time over No. 9 Corner Canyon in a win that sends them to a rivalry matchup with Cinderella Fremont in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Monday.
Same field, same east net, same minute, same player and same result as No. 1 Weber moves on in the tournament by the narrowest of margins.
“First off, obviously I want to credit the defense; they have been amazing all year,” Youngberg said. “On that goal, it was deflected off someone and Colby Lee played it over the top and I cut in and used the left foot — and, two games in a row.
“It’s just my teammates finding me and believing in me. Just being in the right spot at the right time, I guess. I did not think it could happen again. I thought it was going into overtime for sure,” he said.
Youngberg disappeared under a swarm of Warrior players in a huge dog pile that was also reminiscent of what occurred Tuesday.
“The exact same thing happened; I went to the same exact corner, got tackled. Déjà vu,” he said.
Warrior head coach Jan Swift credited his team’s work ethic for capturing another lightning-in-a-bottle moment.
“We never give up; just work hard. I knew if (Youngberg) got a chance to split through that he was going to put it in. I knew Jake could do that,” Swift said. “I started to think about overtime, but I don’t count out until the last minute.”
Weber (17-0) had a lot of chances to score earlier, but just couldn’t close the deal. The Warriors had nine shots on goal in the first half — six on net — but Charger goalie Nick McNeil turned all of the attempts away.
“I thought we could have dominated this game, but Corner Canyon played out of their minds and gave us a good fight,” Youngberg said.
Junior keeper Stockton Short notched his 15th clean sheet, made easier when the defense kept the ball at the other end of the pitch. Corner Canyon (12-7) only had two shots on goal the entire first half.
Hidden in the gaudy shutout numbers is the fact that Weber has won six games by a 1-0 score, making enough key plays necessary to get the victories.
“This team is just clutch; we get it done when we need to,” Short said. “Keeping the score at zero, it’s a lot easier to win 1-0 than it is 2-1.”
It’s hard to imagine that things could get much more electric, but Weber’s march to a perfect season and consecutive state title continues next week at Juan Diego High School.
“Every single team is going to come out for blood against us, trying to beat the undefeated team,” Youngberg said. “We try to work as hard as we can to keep the undefeated record and go back to state.”