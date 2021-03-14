Despite a Mountain West Tournament championship game loss Saturday to San Diego State, Utah State men's basketball ended up solidly in the NCAA Tournament field and BYU grabbed a good seed with a tough matchup as the 2021 tournament field and bracket were revealed Sunday evening.
BYU (20-6) drew a 6-seed as an at-large selection after a second place regular-season and tournament finish in the West Coast Conference, ceding those titles to the No. 1 overall seed in Gonzaga (26-0), the team that accounts for half of BYU's losses.
The Cougars will play Saturday and face the winner of the 11-seed play-in game between Michigan State (15-12) and UCLA (17-9), two storied programs who slipped into the field as final bubble selections.
UCLA enters the tournament on a four-game losing streak. Michigan State went 9-11 in the Big Ten but won at home against Illinois and Michigan, two No. 1 seeds in this year's NCAA Tournament. Baylor grabbed the fourth No. 1 seed.
The winner of BYU's first-round game plays the winner of No. 3 Texas (19-7) and No. 14 Abilene Christian (23-4).
Utah State (20-8) is an 11-seed and, despite bubble prognostications seeming unfavorable, the Aggies cleared the bar and avoided the First Four play-in games. USU will play 6-seed Texas Tech (17-10), the sixth-place team out of the Big 12, on Friday.
The USU-Texas Tech winner advances to play the winner of No. 3 Arkansas (22-6) and No. 14 Colgate (14-1).
The tournament will be played entirely in Indianapolis and surrounding sites in Indiana, with tip times to be announced.