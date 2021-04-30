Brady Christensen left a season of college football eligibility on the table and that appears to have been a great choice.
Christensen, a native of Bountiful and a BYU junior offensive lineman, was selected No. 70 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.
Christensen was an unheralded recruit out of Bountiful but, after serving a mission to New Zealand, rocketed into prominence in his last two seasons of football. He played in all of BYU's 38 games from 2018-20.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman was the highest-graded offensive lineman in the country for the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Focus. Christensen helped anchor an offensive line for a BYU team that went 11-1 in 2020, scoring 43.5 points per game (third-best nationally) and averaged 524.2 yards per game.
With quarterback Zach Wilson going No. 2 to the New York Jets on Thursday, this is BYU's first multi-pick draft since 2009 and Christensen is BYU's first offensive lineman drafted since 2005.
Christensen is the third Utah high school player selected in this draft already, joining Wilson and Penei Sewell (No. 7 overall to Detroit).
Round 3, pick 70 is a sweet spot for BYU recently. The Baltimore Ravens drafted defensive end Bronson Kaufusi at that pick in 2016 and, in 2018, the San Francisco 49ers took current NFL All-Pro first team linebacker Fred Warner at No. 70.