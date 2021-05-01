A run of three BYU football players late in the seventh round Saturday gave the Cougars a total of five players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
And, several of those pushed the total of Utah high school football players taken in this year's draft to seven.
BYU defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga was taken with the 250th pick by the Chicago Bears. The next pick, BYU cornerback Chris Wilcox went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With the second-to-last pick at No. 258, former walk-on and BYU receiver Dax Milne was taken by the Washington Football Team.
“I am really happy for Khyiris, Chris and Dax,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake in a statement. “I am so proud of Khyiris and all he has achieved in his life and for our football program. Chris has done a great job developing as a cover corner and has the size and speed to play at the next level. Dax has impressed and gotten better every year culminating with a tremendous All-America season in 2020. I love each of these guys and look forward to following their careers in the NFL.”
Five drafted players is the most for BYU since 2002.
They join quarterback Zach Wilson (No. 2 overall, New York Jets) and offensive lineman Brady Christensen (No. 70, Carolina Panthers) as the five BYU players selected.
Wilson (Corner Canyon HS) led the seemingly unprecedented pack of Utah prep players to be drafted this weekend. The others taken before Saturday were Penei Sewell to Detroit (University of Oregon, Desert Hills HS) and Christensen to Carolina (BYU, Bountiful HS).
Saturday began with a Utahn in USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele (Bingham HS) going with pick 106 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stanford receiver Simi Fehoko (Brighton HS) went No. 179 to the Dallas Cowboys before Tonga (Granger HS) and Milne (Brighton HS) went late.
Another run of BYU players quickly signed as free agents when the draft concluded following the Cougars' successful 11-1 season. They include Matt Bushman (Raiders), Chandon Herring (Titans), Isaiah Kaufusi (Colts), Zayne Anderson (Chiefs), Tristen Hoge (Jets) and Troy Warner (Rams).