Three fighters competing out of Northern Utah will participate in LFA 75, the latest Legacy Fighting Alliance fight night, held Friday, Sept. 6, at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.
Ogden’s Jon Neal, Layton’s Bobby King, and Bountiful’s Trever Bradshaw will fight in the professional MMA event.
Neal, who trains at One Hit MMA in Layton, has a professional record of 10-1.
King, who trains at Layton’s KOA Kingdom, was 8-1 as an amateur and is now 6-3 as a pro.
Bradshaw is 3-4 as a pro and trains at Ogden’s Mori Academy.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and fights begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the Maverik Center or at maverikcenter.com.