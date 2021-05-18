As far as golf teaching professionals go, Joe Summerhays is more familiar than most when it comes to playing in the PGA Championship, one of the four major championships in men’s golf.
Summerhays, who teaches at Roy's Eagle Lake and Farmington's Oakridge Country Club, played the 2016 PGA Championship in New Jersey.
He missed the cut then but, a couple weeks ago, Summerhays qualified for this year’s PGA Championship, which starts Thursday at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.
"I really want to soak things in. This week goes by so fast and it’s obviously something that I’m not used to," Summerhays said in a phone interview over the weekend while waiting for his sons to arrive in the Charleston airport.
The Ocean Course is a stunning, oceanfront setup just south of Charleston and a 7,849-yard behemoth. Ten holes "hug" the Atlantic Ocean and eight others are parallel to the oceanfront holes, according to the course's website.
It's vastly different than the Bavarian-themed Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey that Summerhays played in 2016.
Another difference is how Summerhays is approaching the tournament. The busy teaching pro said he's more prepared for the atmosphere where fans watch everything, including players practicing.
There’s no time to relax because every place one goes is a stage bigger than anything one can find locally.
“It started to be difficult to work on things because you didn’t want to mess up, right? It just became a little bit different. Once the tournament started, it was more normal, you went and played, but that first part of the week was quite different,” he said.
Summerhays’ sons, Caleb and Nathan, will caddy for him in the tournament.
Summerhays is the son of three-time Champions Tour winner Bruce Summerhays, and the cousin of former PGA Tour pro Daniel Summerhays.
That Joe Summerhays has played in one major championship is something never achieved by most tour professionals, let alone people. He will have played in two, come Thursday.
“It was kind of interesting because when Daniel was on the PGA Tour it was still difficult for him to qualify for majors because you have to do well on the PGA Tour to qualify for it," Joe said. "For me to play in a couple is pretty cool because it’s hard for people who are even full-time PGA players."
Summerhays tees off at 10:36 a.m. MDT Thursday. He’ll be playing with Sami Valimaki and Richy Werenski. Valimaki is a 22-year-old Finnish golfer playing in his second major championship and is a one-time winner on the European Tour.
Werenski is a 29-year-old American who's won once on the PGA Tour (2020 Barracuda Championship), once on the Korn Ferry Tour (2016 BMW Charity Pro-Am) and is seeking to make his first cut in a major in his fifth appearance.
Television coverage of the tournament airs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday on ESPN, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between ESPN and CBS on Saturday and Sunday.