The Utah State Amateur golf tournament is being contested this week at Soldier Hollow in Midway. Here's how some golfers with Northern Utah ties fared in Wednesday's Round of 64.
Bonneville High alumnus Cameron Tucker, now golfing at Utah State, defeated Kurt Owen (Layton) 4 & 3 in the first round.
Layton High alumnus Spencer Wallace, now golfing at Dixie State, took out Peyton Hastings by going five holes ahead with four to play.
In stroke play qualifying, Wallace rebounded from a first-round 78 and shot 68 in the second round to grab the No. 37 seed in the 64-player bracket. Wallace next faces Aaron Smith of Draper in the Round of 32 on Thursday.
Earlier this week, 15-year-old Grace Summerhays became the second woman to qualify for match play in State Amateur history.
Summerhays, whose uncle is professional golfer Daniel Summerhays, posted scores of 72 and 74 to finish 2-over-par in stroke play and wound up seeded 35th.
Grace Summerhays lost to Brennan Coburn (Layton) in the first round, 4 & 2.
Summerhays' teenage older brother, Preston — the defending State Amateur champion — finished second in stroke play by shooting 7-under. He won his first-round match 5 & 4 against Patrick Horstmann.
Preston Summerhays will meet Weber State golfer and Viewmont High alumnus Boston Watts in the second round. Watts won his match 5 & 4 against Ryan Seamons (Smithfield).
Davis High alumnus and BYU-bound golfer Cole Ponich won 4 & 3 in his first-round match against Tommy Johnson (Lehi).
Farr West native and former Utah State golfer Braydon Swapp won his match in 19 holes against Clay Bingham. Swapp finished as the State Amateur runner-up two years ago in Ogden.
Reed Nielsen (Layton) took out Hunter Howe (Weber State and Weber High) 3 & 2.
Viewmont alumnus and BYU golfer Kelton Hirsch defeated Noah Schone (Dixie State) 4 & 3. Hirsch won the State Amateur in 2017.
Tournament action continues Thursday at Soldier Hollow with the Round of 32 starting at 7:30 a.m.