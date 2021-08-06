A year ago, the Utah Championship came down to a three-person playoff between Kyle Jones, Paul Haley II and Daniel Summerhays.
The tournament was supposed to be Summerhays' retirement party on his home course, but the high finish captivated the sparse crowd and gave Summerhays, 37, enough ranking points on the Korn Ferry Tour to give him tour status for a year.
Now, he's not sure what's next. On Wednesday in the pro-am portion of the tournament, Summerhays played with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and the two got to know each other over a couple hours.
Cox professed his handicap was in the 20s, something no one in the group believed after the first-term governor made a five on the first hole, which normally plays as a par 5 for members. Summerhays started calling Cox the group's "pro" after that.
At one point, Summerhays said while walking on the No. 11 tee (members' No. 2) with Cox that he was sort of at a crossroads in life at the moment.
He "retired" from pro golf after last season to teach and coach golf at Davis High, then left Davis after what he called an exhausting year and, at a pre-event press conference last week at Oakridge Country Club, called himself a "bright, shining, burnout star from that."
"I learned so much from it and why I stopped? I don't think it was my best fit for current state in life right now. Time-wise I was almost gone more than when I was traveling on the tour, and I think it was just my personality, I wanted to do it so well that I put so much time into it," Summerhays said.
In his words, his future is cloudy, very much like the thick smoke that rolled into Northern Utah early Friday morning right during the morning wave at the tournament.
As his round unfolded, the smoke went from being so thick that one could taste it — his playing partner, Anders Albertson, wore a mask when he wasn't hitting — to improving enough where one could clearly see the mountains.
Summerhays' round, though, didn't improve.
He shot 2-under through the two opening rounds of the Utah Championship this week at his home course, hitting 3-under Thursday and then 1-over Friday.
"I was pretty poor with my irons and wedges today, even the good ones that I thought were good wedges didn't turn out very well, and then I had a hard time with the speed of the greens," Summerhays said.
When he walked off the tournament's 18th green (the members' No. 9 green) a little after noon on Friday, the cut was at 4-under with dozens of players above Summerhays on the leaderboard yet to tee off, so the assumption when he finished his round was that he wouldn't be playing the weekend.
By 1:45 p.m. the cut was still 4-under and projected to go to 5-under, with 23-year-old Bobby Bai in the lead at 13-under.
For the most part, he thought he drove the ball well and gave himself chances to score low. Those chances came and went, from a miscued wedge or iron shot on one hole, to missing makeable birdie putts on back-to-back holes down the stretch.
Summerhays has only played a handful of events since the emotional near-win last year — he did that on an injured foot, by the way — and said that with a week or two of practice, he could sharpen his wedge and iron game enough.
He said at last week's press conference that if he could keep KFT status the rest of his life, he'd love to play 10-15 tournaments per year and the only reason that's even a remote possibility to begin with is because of his high finish last year.
For the rest of this season, Summerhays is planning on playing the KFT event in Omaha, Nebraska, next week before coming back for the Utah Open in Provo later this month. After that?
"After the Utah Open, I'll kind of see how I'm feeling and it might be a year before I know exactly what I want and even then I may not know what I want to do. I'm always dabbling, I'm always doing something. I may be doing exactly what I should be doing, just dabbling in a bunch of different things," he said after his second round finished Friday.
"I might do some coaching, I might do some playing, I might do some (course) design, I might write a book. I might do all of those things, and that might be my path."