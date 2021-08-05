FARMINGTON — This week, the Korn Ferry Tour's penultimate regular-season event plays out in Farmington at a course Patrick Fishburn is extremely familiar with, having played here many times over the years.
But unlike past years, Fishburn isn't here as a novelty sponsor's exemption to play in front of a pseudo-home crowd at the Utah Championship to see how he does against a better field of players.
This year, highway-sandwiched Oakridge Country Club is the backdrop of Fishburn's search for a breakthrough in his first full season playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, which essentially operates as the PGA's minor league system even though the KFT players are the furthest thing from "minor league."
The Ogden native came into this week's tournament ranked No. 82 in the KFT points standings, the result of a calendar year in 2021 that's seen him finish as high as tied for 17th, but with seven missed cuts in 17 tournaments.
Relevant to his spot in the standings is what's next on the tour schedule: the tour finals in two weeks, which takes the top 75 players in the standings. After the round of tour finals, the top 25 players at get a PGA Tour card for next season.
Sufficient to say, Fishburn needs a good finish this week in Farmington and a good one next week in Omaha, Nebraska, to make the top 75.
"I try not to think about it," Fishburn said. "Because I've been there for like, two years. But, it's all in my hands if I go out and play, it'll take care of itself. Basically it breaks down to one shot at a time."
When his 3-under round was over around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Fishburn was tied for somewhere around 20th place.
By 2:30 p.m., he was tied for 29th with the leaders, Joshua Creel and Mark Blakefield, at 8-under. The KFT's past two tournaments have been won at 27-under.
Friday's goal for Fishburn is quickly looking like "just make the cut."
Since graduating from BYU, via Fremont High, Fishburn has played professionally mostly in North America.
Fishburn was granted a sponsor's exemption to play the Utah Championship in 2018 and did well enough that week to play in the KFT the next week.
For the most part, 2018 and 2019 were spent playing on the Canadian Tour, where he played well enough — Fishburn won the 2019 Canada Life Championship and about $32,400 — to get on the Korn Ferry Tour last year.
Thursday, after an opening-round 68, Fishburn said he was stuck in neutral during his round, which mirrors his season so far.
What does he think is holding him back from a breakthrough on the tour? The short game, he said.
Last week during a pre-event press conference, Fishburn said 8-12 foot putts were his biggest Achilles' heel and that he had gone through about "seven putters in seven weeks."
Fishburn added that he needs to get better with his wedges and short irons, something that was apparent Thursday and something he said was a work in progress.
On the tournament's fifth hole, Fishburn's second shot from the fairway with a middle iron had the right distance to nestle up next to the hole, that is until it came down on the wet, shaded green with a loud "slap" and spun back to the fringe. He made par.
“I spin the ball a lot, so some of the holes I kind of zipped (the shots) off the green, and checked them a little bit so I need to probably shallow out my wedge swing a little bit and that’ll help me take off some spin," Fishburn said after his round Thursday.
He and Daniel Summerhays played a round at Victory Ranch in Kamas not too long ago where Fishburn said Summerhays gave him some lessons with wedges and spin.
"It's not far off, just some of those half wedges, 50- or 60-yarders, are a little tricky," Fishburn said.
Fishburn has the driving acumen — he came into this tournament ranked 38th in driving distance — and all the other tools in his game to make a run at the KFT Finals and possibly a PGA Tour card someday.
He's also talked extensively about work on the mental aspect of things, specifically some advice Summerhays gave him last year in Boise.
"Just always be grateful," Fishburn said. "I think when you're grateful you're always in the present and you're probably going to hit a better golf shot in the present than when you're worried about where not to hit it.
"Mostly that, and trying not to get too frustrated. I think sometimes I get a little too frustrated; I'll miss a few putts and then it’ll carry into a shot on the next tee so I’m really focusing on staying in the present, staying grateful, trying to enjoy it."
There was plenty for him to be grateful for at 7 a.m. Thursday morning as around 40 people — mostly family and friends — showed up at a wet, squishy Oakridge to watch him tee off.
The "work in progress" portion of his mental work, though, was evident when he got visibly frustrated at least a handful of times on the back nine. Fishburn flipped his hat when he pulled his tee shot on the 15th hole, a par 3, where he eventually made bogey.
Then on the 18th hole, after driving a long iron right in the middle of the fairway, Fishburn had an annoyed look on his face when his wedge shot, for once, didn't spin quite how he wanted, leaving a long and downhill birdie putt that he missed.
The second round of the Utah Championship will be played Friday.