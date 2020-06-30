The Big Sky Conference announced its 2019-20 Scholar-Athletes of the Year on Tuesday, including two Weber State athletes in the recognition.
Softball standout Takesha Saltern and football All-American Jonah Williams garnered the honors for Weber State.
To be eligible for the award, an athlete must have exhausted his or her intercollegiate athletic eligibility and/or be a member of the graduating class, earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2, been a participant in a Big Sky-sponsored sport, completed at least two years of intercollegiate competition at the institution, and been a letter winner.
Saltern was the 2019 Big Sky MVP and was first-team all-conference three times. Despite playing less than half of a usual season in 2020, Saltern finished with a school-record 248 career hits, carrying a career .394 batting average and .459 on-base percentage. She graduated with a degree in criminal justice.
Williams was the 2019 Big Sky Defensive MVP and was part of the winningest class in WSU football history. In his 54 career games, Williams had 15 sacks, the ninth most in WSU history, and had 28 career tackles for loss. He graduated with a degree in business administration and finance.
HOF BANQUET CANCELED
The Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation announced the group's 2020 fall awards banquet has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 Hall of Fame Class includes former Weber High and Weber State multi-sport standout Teri Okelberry Spiers, as well as golfer Jay Don Blake, Olympic water polo star Courtney Young Johnson, pro football player Haloti Ngata and RSL soccer star Nick Rimando.
They will be honored with the 2021 class at a banquet scheduled for Sept. 27, 2021, a release from the foundation said.
LOHNER SIGNS WITH BYU
Former Utah men's basketball signee Caleb Lohner officially signed with BYU on Friday, the school announced.
Lohner was released from his Letter of Intent with Utah on June 15. The Texas native, who finished his prep career at Utah boarding-school powerhouse Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, is a 6-foot-8 combo forward who ESPN rated as a four-star recruit. As a senior, he averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
“Caleb Lohner is an incredibly talented young player with a ready-made college body, a deadly stroke and an intense competitiveness that will be a hallmark of his BYU career,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said in a statement. “He is going to bring a unique persona and swagger to Provo that will endear him to Cougar fans. Caleb has lofty aspirations for his basketball career and a steely determination that will help him reach those goals with his teammates here at BYU.”
UTAH ADDS JUCO WING
With Lohner gone from the program, Utah announced Tuesday the signing of 6-foot-6 wing player Jordan Kellier, a native of Jamaica who is transferring from Williston State College (North Dakota).
Kellier will be a sophomore after averaging 17.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game as a freshman at Williston State.
“We are very excited to have Jordan join our Ute family,” Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said in a release. “He is a terrific young man that will give us a lot of versatility at the wing with a strong motor. He is a tireless worker who continues to improve each year. In addition, his tremendous character will fit in nicely with our team.”