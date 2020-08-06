Few FBS schools will have a tougher time putting on a football season in 2020 than BYU. The Cougars' independence has meant seeing teams fall off the schedule as some conferences, like the Pac-12 and SEC, decide not to play nonconference games in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and the unrelenting case count in the United States.
BYU fans got some good news in that regard Thursday when the school and the Naval Academy announced the Cougars and Midshipmen will open their 2020 seasons with a primetime Labor Day matchup.
BYU and Navy will kick off at 6 p.m. MDT Monday, Sept. 7, at Navy's stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The game will air on ESPN.
Navy lost its opening-week game after Notre Dame pulled out of its independent schedule and joined fully with the ACC for the coming season. The Labor Day game is part of a home-and-home series, with Navy returning the trip to Provo at a date to be named later.
"The opportunity to visit Navy’s hallowed campus will be an amazing experience for our football team," BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement.
It will be the first night game at Navy's stadium since 2005.
BYU also got good news from some Mountain West opponents after the MWC announced it will play an eight-game conference schedule, and allow teams to schedule up to two nonconference games, starting after Sept. 26.
In a news release announcing the delay of fall camp to Aug. 24, Utah State said it plans to open its season Friday, Oct. 2, at BYU, in an originally scheduled game.
San Diego State athletic director JD Wicker told a radio station that SDSU also plans to keep BYU as one of its two nonconference games.
Originally scheduled BYU games against Utah, USC, Washington and Missouri have been canceled by their respective conferences' edicts. Games against Houston, Northern Illinois, Boise State and North Alabama remain unconfirmed.
MWC & WEBER
The Mountain West's decision to play fall sports no earlier than Sept. 26 means Weber State's season opener at Wyoming on Sept. 5 cannot happen as scheduled.
If the Big Sky and FCS play the 2020 season, the two schools could agree to play on a different date as part of Wyoming's two allowed nonconference matchups — depending on what other open dates might exist, as schedules fluctuate daily around the country.
WSU DONATION
The Robert & Katharine Garff Foundation, and Ken Garff Honda in Riverdale, announced Wednesday a donation of $35,000 to Weber State football.
A statement sent on behalf of the Garff group says the donation is intended to keep coaches from being furloughed and to help buy necessary equipment for the football program.
BYE, KLO
Weber State athletics is looking for a new station as its radio home, after 1430 AM KLO was recently sold.
KLO was owned by Capital Broadcasting, a Salt Lake City-based company that owns a handful of stations in the state. The station has been sold to El Sembrador Ministries, a California-based Spanish Catholic media group, according to two industry reports on July 22.
Created in 1925, KLO was once a staple of Ogden radio listening but had become a landing spot for nationally syndicated programming, outside of WSU football and men's basketball game broadcasts. The Ogden Raptors stopped partnering with KLO to air game broadcasts in 2015, opting for online streaming through their website and related radio apps.