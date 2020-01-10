After placing fourth in his division a year ago at the US Figure Skating National Championships, Ogden figure skater Kai Kovar, now 13, has again qualified for a spot in the national competition.
This year's national event is Jan. 20-26 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Kovar competes Jan. 21 for his short program and Jan. 22 for his long program.
Kovar reached nationals again despite a restructuring of the national process that limits spots in his Novice Men's division to six finalists, his mother, Amanda, told the Standard-Examiner.
That new structure required Kovar to place in the top two at the Pacific Coast sectional, which he did in November 2019 in Washington, and he's the youngest skater of the finalists in his division.
Kovar also represented the United States in the North America Challenge, where he helped his country defeat Canada in the six-on-six competition by finishing in third place overall in his first international competition.
Kovar helps represent the Wasatch Figure Skating Club, which calls the Weber County Ice Sheet its home and where his parents, Karel and Amanda, help train skaters of all skill levels.