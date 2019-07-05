Friday night's Ogden Raptors game against the Rocky Mountain Vibes featured a postgame fireworks show in a belated celebration of July 4.
The game itself also featured a fireworks show.
Ogden scored all six of its runs via home runs in a 6-4 win over the Vibes that improved the Raptors' record to 15-5. They've won six-straight games.
Batting in the No. 9 spot, catcher Tre Todd hit a two-run homer in the third inning that put Ogden ahead 2-1.
Ryan Ward turned on a pitch and blasted it over the highest part of the outfield fence in left-center field to make it 3-1.
A comedy of errors and odd bounces gave Rocky Mountain a 4-3 lead.
Raptors pitcher Drew Finley made an underhand throw to first base, but first baseman Brandon Lewis flinched and the ball skittered to the Vibes' bullpen and allowed a run to score.
Ernesto Martinez hit a ground ball to second baseman Sam McWilliams and the ball hit where the infield grass meets the dirt, bounced over McWilliams' glove and scored two runs.
Lewis smashed a two-run homer to put Ogden ahead 5-4 in front of a vibrant crowd of 4,257 fans. Ward gave the Raptors an insurance run a few minutes later with a solo homer.
Ogden pitchers totaled 12 strikeouts. Four came from starter Antonio Hernandez, who pitched five innings and allowed one run. The series continues Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m.
THURSDAY GAME: OGDEN 4, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 2
In the teams' first-ever meeting, Sam McWilliams homered and Joe Vranesh hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to score the go-ahead runs in a 4-2 Raptors win.
Alfredo Tavarez pitched five innings, allowed one earned run and struck out six batters for Ogden.
In four starts for the Raptors this season, Tavarez has pitched 18 1/3 innings with a 2.45 ERA (five earned runs allowed) and 21 strikeouts.
The Vibes, the Rookie League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, are the new addition to the Pioneer League this season and are located in Colorado Springs.
TRANSACTIONS
The Raptors made four player transactions between July 4-5. Brandon Lewis, this year's 4th-round MLB Draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers, was called up to Ogden from the Arizona League as was Cesar Mendoza.
Pitcher Yeison Cespedes was sent down to Ogden from Single-A Great Lakes and second baseman Kenneth Betancourt was sent down from Ogden to the Arizona League.