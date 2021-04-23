OGDEN — After 19 months of waiting, there’s only one more month left until Raptors baseball returns to Ogden.
It’s now business as usual, plus some, for the Ogden Raptors club as they prepare to open the 2021 season by hosting the Boise Hawks at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Lindquist Field.
“I don’t think it feels any different for me than it does for a lot of other people who have gone through nightmares with COVID,” team president and general manager Dave Baggott said. “We knew we were going to play baseball again, we just didn’t know when or what it would look like. So finding out that we could, and having a target date of when we’re playing, that allowed us to get back to work ... doing the things we love to do.”
In addition to normal season preparations, the Raptors are now on the hook to sign and pay players and coaches. Ogden and the rest of the Pioneer League are now independent, with an MLB partnership that helps with some initial costs.
When fans arrive to Lindquist Field on May 22, it should feel just like Raptors baseball, Baggott says, but with a profile of player that should bring higher-quality play to the field.
Opening night will feature postgame fireworks and the debut of the O-Town Beach Club, a full-service patio bar with restaurant food in the space beyond the grandstand on the first-base side.
Season tickets are available now and single-game tickets go on sale Monday, May 3. The season is increasing from 76 to 96 games, meaning a much earlier opening night and 10 additional home games. Baggott said the Raptors are the only team in the league that has not increased season ticket prices despite the extra games.
He said the team will communicate to fans exactly what will be expected in regards to seating, social distancing, mask requirements and other COVID-19 protocols as the season nears. But, as of today, Baggott says local restrictions would still allow the team to welcome crowds the size people are used to — Ogden averaged just shy of 4,000 fans per night in 2019 — and, one month from now, restrictions may be even more loose.
The bottom line: The Raptors anticipate welcoming a large crowd back to the ballpark after such a long absence.
“We’re expecting to have as good of crowds as we’ve always been able to have,” Baggott said. “People might have to start the season wearing a mask but they should be able to enjoy their favorite food or drink and enjoy the games, and we encourage everyone to come out.”
Baggott said the Raptors have commitments from 17 players for a 25-man roster. Some have been announced, and the profile will be 21- to 26-year-olds with some pro experience or signed out of college. The previous profile at Minor League Baseball’s rookie level was more like 18- to 23-year-olds. It’s about 10 fewer players than when Major League parent clubs stocked the rosters, so everyone signed will be counted on to win ballgames.
“We’re excited about that. More experienced players makes for a better game. You’re going to see better hitting, better fielding, better pitching. The game will be faster,” he said.
Ogden has paused its roster building ahead of its local tryout May 12-13 at the ballpark, which fans can observe for free starting at noon each day.
“My goal is to sign at least one player from that tryout, possibly more if they’re good enough. We want somebody local to make this team if they earn it and deserve it,” Baggott said. “We’re not going to do it for the sake of doing it; we’re going to do it because the local kid earned a spot on the team.”
The Raptors will also eye additions to the roster in May after minor league-affiliated spring camps break and scores of players are released by Major League clubs.
After that, Baggott said the club will look for graduating college seniors whose seasons will be ending just as the Raptors begin to play. The Major League draft is being cut from 40 rounds to 20, so some players typically drafted and assigned to lower levels like Ogden was may be available as free agents.
The Pioneer League will now feature three-man umpire crews, instead of two-man groups from years past, and smaller rosters will result in some rules differences that should keep fans on their toes.
“There will be some new wrinkles that will be fun for the fans and good for the health and well-being of the players,” Baggott said.
The coaching staff is set, with former Dodgers-system and Raptors pitching coach Dean Stiles as the manager.
Pioneer League membership is the same, except for the addition of Boise from the Northwest League and, in 2021, the Orem Owlz are taking the season off to complete a move to Windsor, Colorado.
“We’re anticipating having one of the best years we’ve ever had. Coming off such a negative experience with COVID, it hopefully gives our fanbase a sense of normalcy again. It’s exciting to us,” Baggott said. “We’ve got great players lined up, we’ve got the best coaching staff in the league, we’ve got the best ballpark in the league and we have the best fans in the league. Everything is lining up to have a great season.”
TIMELINE
May 3: Single-game tickets go on sale. Season tickets are currently available. The Raptors ticket office can be reached at 801-393-2450.
May 8-10: Baseball arrives early as the University of Utah baseball team is relocating three series from Salt Lake City to Lindquist Field. They are series against Northern Colorado (May 8-10), Oregon (May 14-16) and USC (May 27-29). Fans to Utah Utes games will be limited by Pac-12 rules and will require masks. Ticket information will be available on the team’s schedule listed online at utahutes.com or by calling the U’s ticket office at 801-581-8849.
May 12-13: The Raptors’ free-agent local tryout at Lindquist Field begins at noon each day. Fans can watch for free.
May 14-15: Raptors players report to camp and begin preseason workouts.
May 22: Opening night with postgame fireworks. Ogden hosts Boise to start a three-game series Saturday, May 22, through Monday, May 24, and the season is off and running. Tuesdays are a leaguewide off day, Ogden goes to Great Falls for six games that Wednesday and returns June 2-7 for a six-game homestand against Grand Junction.