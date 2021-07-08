The Ogden Raptors kept up with the Missoula Paddleheads in the home run count but otherwise lost touch Thursday night, losing 15-9 at Lindquist Field after the visitors slashed to a nine-run third inning.
Ogden (27-14) keeps its magic number at three to clinch the Pioneer League South Division's first-half title, leading Grand Junction (22-18) by 4 1/2 games with seven remaining after the Rockies got a two-RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to walk off Boise 4-3.
Ogden second baseman Raul Shah opened the scoring with a leadoff home run in the second inning. By the time the Raptors scored again, which was another Shah homer for three runs in the fourth, the game was mostly out of reach.
Missoula beat up Raptors starter Anthony Donatella in the third, a nine-run bat-around highlighted by a Zach Almond two-run double and a Skylar Black three-run homer.
Almond hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth to help the Paddleheads go up 11-1.
Shah's second homer made it 11-4 in the bottom of the fourth. Ogden catcher Kyle Kaufman followed with a two-run dinger, Jakob Goldfarb tripled and scored on a Josh Broughton double, and it seemed Ogden was back in it at 11-7 with plenty of baseball left to play.
The fifth and sixth innings passed quickly before Missoula put it out of reach in the top of the seven, with Cameron Thompson doubling in a run and Clay Fisher hitting a solo shot to make it 14-7.
Raptors shortstop Pavin Parks led off the bottom half with a solo homer, and Goldfarb doubled in a run in the eighth, but it was elementary.
Ogden and Missoula continue their series at 7 p.m. Friday.
THURSDAY SCORES
Missoula 15, Ogden 9
Grand Junction 4, Boise 3
Billings 4, Great Falls 1
Idaho Falls 21, Rocky Mountain 2
UPDATED STANDINGS
7 games left in first half
NORTH
Missoula 29-12
Idaho Falls 28-13
Great Falls 17-24
Billings 15-26
SOUTH
Ogden 27-14
Grand Junction 22-18
Boise 16-25
Rocky Mountain 9-32