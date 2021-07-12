Andy Armstrong hit a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning to cut the Ogden Raptors' deficit from 4-0 to 4-2 against Missoula.
It wasn't enough to spark an all-out comeback as the Raptors lost 4-2, going 2-4 in a six-game homestand against the Paddleheads.
Missoula lept out to a 2-0 lead before Ogden went to bat, yet the Raptors couldn't cut into the lead until the very end.
Jako Goldfarb, who hit the winning home run in Sunday's home run derby to beat the Paddleheads after a 4-4 tie, struck out to end Monday's game.
Starting pitcher Nico Tellache went five innings for the Raptors, allowing three runs on eight hits.
Four pitchers came in from the bullpen and held the Paddleheads to two hits the remainder of the game with three pitchers throwing back-to-back-to-back scoreless innings to end the game.
In the Missoula dugout, starter Mason Schwellenbach allowed four hits with six strikeouts over six innings, keeping the Raptors from doing much of anything at the plate, contrary to Wednesday's series opener when he allowed nine earned runs in 1 2/3 against the same Ogden team.
Ogden has an off day Tuesday before a six-game set against the other first-place team from the PBL Northern division, Idaho Falls on the road.
Monday's attendance was reported as 1,894 as the game's first pitch was thrown in triple-digit heat for the fifth time in six games against Missoula this homestand.
MONDAY GAMES
Missoula 4, Ogden 2
Billings 7, Great Falls 6
Idaho Falls 12, Rocky Mountain 5
Grand Junction 14, Boise 4
STANDINGS
SOUTH
Ogden, 28-17
Grand Junction, 24-20
Boise, 18-27
Rocky Mountain, 9-35
NORTH
Idaho Falls, 32-13
Missoula, 32-13
Great Falls, 18-27
Billings, 18-27