Christian Funk hit two home runs and the Boise Hawks handled the Ogden Raptors 8-2 on a Sunday night Independence Day matchup in Boise.
Ogden (25-13) saw its lead in the Pioneer League South Division shrink to 4.5 games with 10 games left as Grand Junction (20-17) defeated Rocky Mountain 14-13 in a Sunday marathon approaching 5 hours long.
The Raptors face Boise (15-22) in a rubber match to close the series at 7:15 p.m. Monday, then travel home to open a six-game homestand against Missoula on Wednesday.
Ogden scored its runs in the first inning Sunday. Josh Broughton singled, Pavin Parks doubled him in, David Maberry singled in Parks, and the Raptors went up 2-0.
But Ogden also did not score further in the opening frame despite having runners on second and third with one out, and having the bases loaded with two outs. The Raptors totaled just six hits over the final eight innings after four in the first.
Boise got all it would need in the second inning when Jason Dicochea singled in two runs for a 3-2 lead. The Hawks used only two pitchers in the win: Jayce Vancena gave up the two runs and eight hits over six innings, and Jared Price gave up two hits in three scoreless innings.
Funk put the game away with a three-run homer in the fourth to make it 7-2, then put the cherry on top for Boise with a solo shot to lead off the seventh.
Tate Budnick took the loss for Ogden, giving up seven runs in four innings. Andrew Fernandez pitched two innings, giving up the solo homer. Cory Wills, an outfielder who started the season on Ogden's roster but was later released, was re-signed Sunday and pitched the final two innings, giving up one hit, striking out two and facing the minimum by inducing a double play.
Raul Shah led Ogden at the plate, hitting 3 for 4 with two doubles.
SUNDAY SCORES
Boise 8, Ogden 2
Grand Junction 14, Rocky Mountain 13
Missoula 10, Great Falls 3
Billings 5, Idaho Falls 4
UPDATED STANDINGS
NORTH
Missoula 27-11
Idaho Falls 25-13
Great Falls 17-21
Billings 13-25
SOUTH
Ogden 25-13
Grand Junction 20-17
Boise 15-22
Rocky Mountain 9-28