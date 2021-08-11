OGDEN — Despite reinforcements rejoining the lineup, the Ogden Raptors were thoroughly defeated 16-2 at the hands of the Billings Mustangs on Wednesday night at Lindquist Field.
Pavin Parks hit a two-RBI double in the first inning and it seemed the Raptors would be game to keep up with Billings, who has been the Pioneer League's best team in the second half, by taking a 2-1 lead.
But hits were hard to come by and the Raptors posted eight zeroes from there. Kelvan Pilot was tough on the mound for Billings, giving up five hits in 5 1/3 innings, not allowing more than one hit in any inning, and striking out seven.
In all, three Mustangs pitchers totaled 12 strikeouts.
Anthony Amicangelo drove in seven runs for Billings, six of them coming by the third inning: an RBI single in the first, a two-run single in the second, and a three-run homer in the third to put the visitors up 9-2.
Amicangelo also doubled; of Billings' 19 hits, six were doubles and three were homers. Brandon Pugh and Christian Sepulveda each homered in the ninth to add insult to injury when the score was already 13-2.
Of Ogden's seven hits, only one player (Josh Broughton) tallied more than one.
Dom Abbadessa was back in action after crashing into a wall last week moments after making his team debut following his trade from Great Falls to Ogden. He took his first at-bats as a Raptor on Wednesday night, but he hadn't hit in a game in a week and went 1 for 4.
David Maberry also returned to the lineup for Ogden after nearly two weeks on the ineligible/injured list. He was hitless but was hit by two pitches in the game, as he is wont to do.
Only Jack Cunningham had a good outing on the mound for the Raptors, giving up one run on three hits in 3 1/3 innings of middle relief. But Colt Mink (starter, five runs in 2 1/3 innings), Reza Aleaziz (four runs in 1 1/3 innings) and Troy Whitty (six runs in two innings, three earned) struggled.
The two teams play again at 7 p.m. Thursday.
WEDNESDAY SCORES
Billings 16, Ogden 2
Grand Junction 6, Rocky Mountain 5
Boise 7, Idaho Falls 3
Missoula 12, Great Falls 5
UPDATED STANDINGS
Second Half
NORTH
Billings 16-6 ... 34-36 overall
Idaho Falls 13-9 ... 47-23
*Missoula 13-9 ... 48-22
Great Falls 8-14 ... 27-43
SOUTH
Boise 13-9 ... 33-37
Grand Junction 11-11 ... 37-32
*Ogden 9-13 ... 38-32
Rocky Mountain 5-17 ... 15-54
* — denotes 1st-half champion