OGDEN — The Raptors used their bats up and down the lineup in the first two innings, their league leaders pushed higher on leaderboards, an outfielder hit for the cycle, their starting pitcher turned in another strong outing, and Ogden got a key pair of results Wednesday night.
Ogden cracked four homers in the first two innings on the way to a 14-5 victory over the Missoula Paddleheads at Lindquist Field, moving closer to winning the first half title in the Pioneer League South Division and earn a playoff berth in September.
Simultaneously, the visiting Boise Hawks topped second-place Grand Junction 12-2, pushing Ogden's lead to 5 1/2 games with eight remaining in the half. The Raptors' magic number to win the first half is three; any combination of Ogden wins and Grand Junction losses that totals three clinches the first half for the Raptors.
Jakob Goldfarb extended his league lead in the home run category with Ogden's first at-bat Wednesday night, lofting a solo shot to right-center field for a 1-0 lead.
Fellow outfielder Josh Broughton immediately followed with a homer of his own for a 2-0 lead.
In the second inning, Broughton singled in a run just before Pavin Parks smashed a 438-foot grand slam to straightaway center. The burly David Maberry followed by crushing a 420-foot solo homer over the scoreboard in left field, and suddenly Ogden led 8-0.
First baseman Brock Ephan later doubled in Nick Michaels and the Raptors led 9-0 after two innings.
Goldfarb's homer is his 13th of the season, leading five other players who have nine home runs as the Pioneer League's top long-ball hitter. Parks finished with his four RBIs, extending his league lead in that category with his total up to 56 in 39 games.
Maberry hit 4 for 5, pushing his league-leading batting average up to .491.
Broughton homered, singled and tripled in his first three at-bats, then finished his cycle with a double in the seventh inning. He hit 5 for 5 to move his average up to .440, which is now second in the Pioneer League.
Left-handed pitcher Nico Tellache gave the Raptors a start of six innings in his second straight appearance. He struck out the side in the first and generally kept the North Division-leading Paddleheads in check, giving up a two-run single to Clay Fisher in the third and a two-run homer to Luke Navigato in the fifth.
Tellache finished allowing four runs on seven hits, striking out five over six innings to claim the win on the mound.
Goldfarb and Broughton each doubled in a two-run seventh that gave Ogden its 14-5 lead.
Justin Watland gave up one run in two innings of middle relief, and Chris Campbell brought home the win with a scoreless ninth.
Ogden and Missoula continue their series at 7 p.m. Thursday.