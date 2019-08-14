Ogden Raptors pitcher Elio Serrano (44) throws the ball to first base during the game against Missoula on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Lindquist Field in Ogden.
Zac Ching's first four at-bats consisted of a sacrifice fly, three doubles and three RBIs, leading a prolific night at the plate in which the Raptors (42-12, 11-5) totaled 15 hits and every player but one safely hit.
Ching's final at-bat came in the eighth inning; he flew out to the warning track in right field. He was equally adept in the field, making several tough plays on grounders for assists.
Brandon Lewis, reigning league player of the week, hit yet another towering, 400-plus foot home run. His two-run blast in the seventh inning was his 11th of the year and brought him to 35 RBIs in 29 games as a Raptor. That homer made it 13-3.
Missoula briefly led, 1-0 in the first, after the Osprey (28-26, 8-8) converted a leadoff double from Jose Reyes into a run on a two-out single from Spencer Brickhouse.
Elio Serrano gave Ogden its third straight excellent start, throwing 5 2/3 innings while allowing two runs, striking out six and walking one.
Sauryn Lao, on his 20th birthday, was key to turning the game into a blowout. After Ching's sac fly to score Pages made it 3-1 in the third, Lao doubled and then scored on a Jimmy Titus single for a 4-1 lead.
The Raptors broke the game open in the fourth with five runs, started when catcher Ramon Rodriguez hit a solo homer and capped when Lao hit a three-run homer for a 9-1 lead.
The win was Ogden's first double-digit run output since an 11-5 win on Aug. 2.
Ogden is six victories away from setting a new single-season franchise record for wins (47-29, 2017) with 22 games left in the regular season.
The Raptors go for their second four-game sweep of Missoula this season to end the homestand Thursday.