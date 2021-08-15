In a high-scoring Pioneer League classic Sunday, it was Ogden reliever Jack Cunningham who put a dent in the runfest and helped the Raptors to a 14-8 win over the Billings Mustangs at Lindquist Field.
The win is Ogden's fourth straight, pulling the Raptors (42-32 overall) to 13-13 in the second half.
The first four innings saw Billings take a lead three times and Ogden wrest it back three times.
When Nick Michaels tripled in a run in the bottom of the first, it turned a 1-0 deficit to a 2-1 lead. When Jakob Goldfarb hit his 22nd home run of the season, a two-run shot in the second, it turned a 3-2 deficit to a 4-3 lead. And, when David Maberry hit a two-run homer as part of a four-run fourth, it turned a 5-4 deficit into an 8-5 lead.
Then, enter Cunningham. After starter Colt Mink and Justin Watland each allowed three runs in two innings, Cunningham allowed one hit but faced the minimum of nine batters in three shutout innings.
After Watland gave up a solo homer to lead off the fifth to make it 8-6, Cunningham entered and got to work.
Meanwhile, the Raptors extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth when Pavin Parks doubled with the bases loaded to score two in another four-run inning, making it 12-6.
Josh Broughton singled in Raul Shah in the sixth, and Troy Dixon singled in Shah in the eighth to reach the 14th run.
Chris Campbell gave up two runs to Billings in the eighth before new Raptors reliever Kida De La Cruz made his debut for the team; the familiar name pitched 30 innings for Missoula this year with a 3.85 ERA before being released Thursday and, at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds with braided hair and similar mechanics, bears striking resemblance to former Raptor catcher-turned-pitcher Kenley Jansen.
De La Cruz made quick work of the Mustangs in the ninth, needing 12 pitches and striking out two to end it.
Goldfarb drove in three runs and is one homer away from tying the league record for single-season dingers (23). Ogden has played 74 games and will play 96 but, for comparative purposes, previous PBL seasons were usually 76 games.
Broughton and Goldfarb each totaled three hits and Ogden totaled eight extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple, two homers) of 14 total. Christian Sepulveda and Anthony Amicangelo each drove in two for Billings, and starter Gaylon Viney took the loss by allowing eight runs in 3 2/3 innings.
The two teams finish the series at 7 p.m. Monday.