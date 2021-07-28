David Maberry came up to bat in the sixth inning having gone 0 for 2 so far at the plate for the Ogden Raptors Wednesday night. Maberry grounded out to the shortstop as Ogden couldn't cut into Great Falls' 2-1 lead at the time.
No matter, there would probably be more at-bats for the Raptors' designated hitter on the verge of tying the Pioneer Leauge's all-time hitting streak record.
Until the rain showed up again. Great Falls beat Ogden 2-1 Wednesday night in a six-inning game that ended because of rain and lightning sweeping over the city that night.
Maberry went 0 for 3, his hitting streak ending at 31 games, one short of the 32-game record set in 2006 by Billings' Chris Valaika from July 22 to Aug. 26, 2006.
Maberry's streak started June 18 when he went 1 for 2 against Missoula and ended on Monday, July 26 when he hit a triple as one of three base hits for the team.
The game's first pitch had already been delayed to 7:52 p.m. because of a spontaneous downpour that happened right after the grounds crew finished dressing the field for play.
The tarps went on and then came off an hour later, but the field was soaked and needed a few volunteers with bags of dirt to get it playable. Once the rain came again in the sixth, it brought lightning with it and the game was called.
The rain was welcome news for everyone except maybe the Raptors, who are now 3-7 in their last 10 games, owners of a four-game losing streak and 3-7 to start off the second half of the PBL season. Wednesday's affair was also about as un-Pioneer-League-like as one could imagine.
Great Falls and Ogden combined for seven hits in the six innings, something that would've been unheard of in June when Raptors games featured at least 15 combined runs almost daily. Ogden starting pitcher Nico Tellache struck out 12 batters in six innings, allowing three hits and one earned run.
Voyagers' starter Shane Gustafson made his team debut with five innings pitched and five strikeouts. Ogden outfielder Calvin Estrada hit 2 for 2 with two doubles in his Raptors debut Wednesday night.
The paid attendance was announced at 3,475 fans, which is slightly above Ogden's league-high average of 3,274 per game.