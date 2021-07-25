Ogden Raptors designated hitter David Maberry hit 3 for 4 on Sunday night as his monthlong hitting streak hit 30 games in a 5-4 loss at Grand Junction.
The Rockies’ three-run second inning was the one microburst in an otherwise mute game for Pioneer League standards, where games normally go 3-plus hours and feature 20 or more runs.
Each team used three pitchers who all seemed in control. Colt Mink started the game for Ogden and threw two innings, allowing four hits and three unearned runs. Jackson Sigman and Reza Aleaziz tossed three innings of one-run ball in relief.
It was moot against Grand Junction starter Israel Fuentes, who went seven innings with eight strikeouts and sent the Raptors to their seventh loss in the last 10 games. They still have a chance to forge a 3-3 tie in the GJ series with a win on Monday.
Jakob Goldfarb homered for the Raptors in the third inning, the third game in a row that he’s hit a long ball. He now has 19 home runs, which is tops in the PBL.
Maberry’s 3-for-4 day also solidified his huge lead atop the PBL rankings for batting average, as he’s hitting .473 and way in front of teammate Josh Broughton’s .423 average.
Maberry is often given rest days in the lineup, but assuming the 30-game hit streak survives Monday’s game, he could be in line for some history back at Lindquist Field when the Raptors host Great Falls this week.
Raptors sign 3 from league tryout camp
While the Raptors were in Grand Junction, the team signed three players who participated in the league’s tryout camp that was held at Lindquist Field this weekend.
Ogden signed Reese Alexiades, Laurington Williams and Malik Blaise.
Alexiades played outfielder at Pepperdine where he batted .389 with a .481 on-base percentage and 29 RBIs in 2021.
Williams played catcher at West Los Angeles College and then NAIA Union College in Kentucky. He led the team in RBIs with 29 and base hits with 49.
Blaise played shortstop and third base at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and has played two seasons with the Utica Unicorns (Michigan) in the independent United Shore League.