Not long after Monday's series finale started between the Ogden Raptors and Idaho Falls Chukars, Ogden's David Maberry kept his hitting streak alive.
With a first-inning single as part of a 2-for-5 performance, Maberry's hit streak reached 26 games as the Raptors fell 13-8 to IDF, finishing the six-game series 2-4 against their geographically closest foes.
Maberry upped his season batting average to .477, which leads the Pioneer League by a long ways. His Ogden teammate, Josh Broughton, is second in the PBL with a .428 batting average.
Things looked like they were going Ogden's way early Monday as the Raptors led 6-3 going to the third inning thanks to a solo homer by outfielder Jakob Goldfarb and a grand slam by Pavin Parks.
IDF scored six in the top of the third and followed that with shutout pitching and another two runs scored in the seventh, plus one each in the eighth and ninth. Despite allowing 13 runs, relief pitcher Jackson Sigman was a bright spot for the Raptors, pitching three scoreless frames with seven strikeouts.
Goldfarb scored four runs with a 2-for-3 night at the plate, coming home on such odd events as a dropped third strike in the seventh and a wild pitch in the ninth.
Ogden hits the road for six games in Grand Junction starting on Wednesday.
Earlier Monday, the Raptors announced three transactions, one of them being that they released Miguel Tejada, Jr., the son of 2002 AL MVP Miguel Tejada. The younger Tejada hit .226 in 19 appearances for the Raptors in 2021.
MONDAY SCORES
Idaho Falls 13, Ogden 8
Grand Junction 12, Rocky Mountain 5
Billings 8, Missoula 5
Boise 7, Great Falls 4
UPDATED STANDINGS
Second Half
NORTH
Billings 2-1
Idaho Falls 2-1
Great Falls 1-2
*Missoula 1-2
SOUTH
Grand Junction 3-0
Boise 2-1
*Ogden 1-2
Rocky Mountain 0-3
* — denotes first-half champion