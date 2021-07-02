OGDEN — If not for losing a Knock Out derby Wednesday, the Ogden Raptors would be riding high on a three-game sweep of the once other-divisional leaders.
Anthony Donatella had a gem of a start, Ogden rapped 20 hits and the Raptors defeated Idaho Falls 14-8 on Friday night at Lindquist Field, taking the series 2-1.
Ogden (24-12) pushes its lead in the Pioneer League South Division back to 5 1/2 games over Grand Junction (18-17) with 12 games left in the first half. Idaho Falls (24-12) falls two games back of Missoula (26-10) in the North Division.
Game 1: IF wins Knock Out derby
Game 2: Ogden wins 13-8
For the second straight game, Idaho Falls got a first-inning solo shot, this time from Matt Feinstein, and the Chukars went up 1-0.
Ogden's Jakob Goldfarb, back in center field after catching Thursday, answered with a solo homer in the bottom half, his league-leading 11th dinger, to tie it, and Josh Broughton doubled in Raul Shah for a 2-1 lead after one inning. The Raptors held that lead throughout.
Goldfarb, Broughton, Pavin Parks and Nick Michaels all had three hits. Parks doubled twice and drove in four runs, and the Raptors totaled five doubles and Goldfarb's homer among the 20 hits.
Donatella threw six complete innings, allowing two runs, four hits and striking out seven. His other run came on a solo homer from Tyler Kelly to lead off the third inning. By the time Donatella was no longer the pitcher of record, Ogden led 8-2 after Parks doubled in a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth.
It got dicey for Ogden pitching in the top of the seventh. Andrew Mitchel took the mound, gave up a single, a double and walked a batter to load the bases. Chris Campbell took over and didn't get out of it, and the Chukars cut it to 8-6 when a double play pushed across IF's fourth run of the inning.
Campbell gave up a little more in the eighth, and he and Mitchel combined to allow six earned runs in 1 1/3 innings. Broughton took the mound from the outfield and pitched 1 2/3 nearly-perfect innings to close it. Broughton's only baserunner came with two outs in the ninth when he struck out Andrew Don on a wild pitch, so Don reached base.
Ogden hitters made the middle-relief struggles ultimately naught, however, with a six-run inning in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Goldfarb started the rally with a single and then stole second and third, giving him eight stolen bases in the series and 17 for the season, which now leads the league.
David Maberry hit a bases-loaded single to score one. Jack Johnson grounded to shortstop with the bases loaded but the exchange from short to second was too slow and IF second baseman Steve Barmakian held the ball instead of trying to double up Johnson at first.
Meanwhile, while the runner from third scored, Broughton wheeled around third base without stopping and, by the time Barmakian realized it, his throw was too late. Broughton scored from second on a grounder to the shortstop for the second straight game.
Parks doubled in Johnson, Michaels doubled in Parks and, when the dust settled, Ogden had its big lead back.
The Raptors now hit the road for three games in Boise from Saturday through Monday. After an travel day Tuesday, Ogden hosts Missoula for a six-game homestand from July 7-12.
FRIDAY SCORES
Ogden 14, Idaho Falls 8
Rocky Mountain 10, Grand Junction 2
Missoula 8, Boise 5
Missoula 6, Boise 3
Great Falls 8, Billings 6
UPDATED STANDINGS
NORTH
Missoula 26-10
Idaho Falls 24-12
Great Falls 16-20
Billings 12-24
SOUTH
Ogden 24-12
Grand Junction 18-17
Boise 14-22
Rocky Mountain 9-26