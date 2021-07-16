The Ogden Raptors ended the Pioneer League season's first half on a sour note.
After Idaho Falls blasted the Raptors 18-3 on Thursday night, the Chukars handed Ogden its first blanking of the season, shutting out the visitors 8-0 on Friday night on a complete game from Austin Dubsky, who leads the league with seven pitching wins.
Ogden ends the first half with a record of 29-19, winning the South Division first-half title by 2 1/2 games over Grand Junction (26-21). The Raptors finished 11-16 while mostly playing the North's two best teams after starting a torrid 18-3.
The two teams begin the second half against each other, but in Ogden, for a three-game set from Saturday through Monday.
Idaho Falls (34-14) needed the win to keep open the possibility of winning the North's first-half title and for a while, it looked like they'd be able to wrest it away from the Missoula Paddleheads squad that held the division lead for most of the half.
Missoula fell behind Billings 8-2 midway through their key Friday matchup but, by the time Aaron Bond hit a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth, the Paddleheads had flipped it to a 16-8 advantage.
That was Friday's final, and Missoula (35-13) claims the North first-half title.
Ogden and Missoula are assured a spot in the playoffs come September.
The Raptors totaled six hits Friday — two from Kyle Kaufman, who also doubled — but nixed most potential scoring opportunities with questionable baserunning. Dubsky only struck out two and walked three in his complete game shutout, but allowed just six hits and threw only 95 pitches.
Despite putting nine runners on, Dubsky faced 31 batters — four over the minimum — thanks to outs on the basepaths and double plays.
Andrew Don had three hits for Idaho Falls, including a triple. Kona Quiggle and Tyler Kelly each drove in two runs.
FRIDAY SCORES
Idaho Falls 8, Ogden 0
Missoula 16, Billings 8
Boise 9, Great Falls 2
Rocky Mountain 6, Grand Junction 3
FINAL 1ST HALF STANDINGS
NORTH
Missoula 35-13
Idaho Falls 34-14
Great Falls 19-29
Billings 18-30
SOUTH
Ogden 29-19
Grand Junction 26-21
Boise 20-28
Rocky Mountain 10-37