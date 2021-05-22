OGDEN — The mountain vistas of Ogden overlooked Lindquist Field like sentries, as usual. But finally, on a cool, cloudy, late-spring night, the downtown ballpark was filled with the constant, lively drone that only comes in sports with the pace, atmosphere and feel of baseball.
With the voice of team president Dave Baggott on the mic, the public address system blared through the evening air and crowd roared when he welcomed them to the 2021 season.
And, for the first time in 616 days, everybody walked the dinosaur.
The Ogden Raptors played professional baseball once more and opened a new, independent era Saturday in front of 4,684 energetic fans — delivering an 8-2 victory over the Boise Hawks in the Pioneer League season-opener.
The new Raptors book-ended the win with some electricity on a night that, after a long, dark pandemic disrupted so many facets of life, felt almost normal.
Outfielder Jakob Goldfarb, a former player in the White Sox minor league system, punched a home run over Raptor Ridge in right-center field in Ogden's first at-bat of the season for a quick 1-0 lead.
Then in the top of the ninth, Mark Mixon — a Raptor in 2019, struck out two batters in his lone inning — the last coming with the crowd at full throat as he struck out Boise designated hitter Myles Harris looking to clinch the win.
Mark Mixon throwing on his 24th birthday ends the game like this— StandardEx Raptors (@RaptorsSE) May 23, 2021
Raptors win 8-2 to open the 2021 season. Baseball is back in Ogden.
Man, it was cathartic to be here. Not gonna lie. pic.twitter.com/qU8jjSDu87