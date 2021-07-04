The Ogden Raptors won their third straight game and maintained their lead in the Pioneer League South Division when Jakob Goldfarb claimed a multi-round Knock Out home run derby for the Raptors to defeat Boise 5-4 on Saturday night.
Ogden (25-12) remains up 5 1/2 games on Grand Junction (19-17), who also won via Knock Out derby Saturday night, with 11 games left in the first half.
After the teams played to a 4-4 tie in nine innings, Raptors star Goldfarb finally ended the home run derby in the fourth round by launching three home runs, and Boise's Wladimir Galindo hit none in his first three swings — according to a game recap posted on the Hawks' website, as the Hawks had not entered the game in the league's scoring system by Sunday afternoon.
The Knock Out round, unique in professional baseball to the Pioneer League, comes when a game is tied after regulation. It gives a player 10 pitches to take five swings, and the player with the most home runs wins the game for his team. That repeats as many rounds as it takes to decide a winner, with teams required to change hitters after the first round.
Ogden's David Maberry and Boise's Christian Funk each hit zero homers in the first round, and Goldfarb and Galindo did the same in the second. Goldfarb hit two homers in the third round, and Galindo's final swing also gave him two, putting the derby into the decisive fourth round.
Boise took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh when, with the bases loaded, a balk was called on Ogden pitcher Justin Watland, and Myles Miller than squeezed home a run on a bunt.
The Raptors erased the lead in the eighth when Pavin Parks led off with a solo homer and later took a 4-3 lead, which Boise turned in to a tie with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth.
No hitting or pitching statistics were available for Saturday's game as of Sunday afternoon.
The two teams play at 7:15 p.m. Sunday and Monday to finish the series.
SATURDAY SCORES
Ogden 5, Boise 4 (KO)
Grand Junction 2, Rocky Mountain 1 (KO)
Great Falls 8, Missoula 5
Idaho Falls 20, Billings 3
UPDATED STANDINGS
NORTH
Missoula 26-11
Idaho Falls 25-12
Great Falls 17-20
Billings 12-25
SOUTH
Ogden 25-12
Grand Junction 19-17
Boise 14-23
Rocky Mountain 9-27