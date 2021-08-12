For a team struggling to find consistency, giving up a 6-3 lead late might get the negative mental wheels turning.
But Jakob Goldfarb was clutch again, hitting a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and the Ogden Raptors went on to beat the Billings Mustangs 8-6 on Thursday night at Lindquist Field.
With the game tied 6-6, Owen Taylor led off the bottom of the eighth with a single. Troy Dixon came on to pinch run for Taylor and moved to second base on an Andy Armstrong sacrifice bunt.
Goldfarb rapped a double to center field, scoring Dixon, and scored himself on a Nick Michaels single for the 8-6 lead.
John Timmins took the mound for Ogden in the ninth and struck out the side, all three Mustangs going down swinging, to end the game played in front of 4,101 fans.
Chris Caffrey and Josh Broughton hit second-inning homers to put the Raptors up 5-1 early. Billings cut it to 5-3 in the top of the fourth. Ogden loaded the bases in the bottom of that frame with no outs, but got just one run on a groundout and two batters struck out to end the threat.
Nico Tellache turned in a usual good start and struck out seven batters in 6 1/3 innings. But he was kept in with a 6-3 lead to pitch in the seventh and left with it 6-4 and two runners on base.
Jackson Sigman couldn't clean it up for Tellache and Billings tied it 6-6, erasing Tellache as the pitcher of record.
Dylan Pearce got the win, throwing a scoreless eighth and striking out two. Ogden pitchers struck out 12 batters.
The two teams continue the series at 7 p.m. Friday.
THURSDAY SCORES
Ogden 8, Billings 6
Idaho Falls 5, Boise 2
Grand Junction 4, Rocky Mountain 1
1 game still in progress, story will be updated
UPDATED STANDINGS
1 game still in progress