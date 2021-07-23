A few timely home runs helped the Ogden Raptors to an 8-5 lead after five innings Friday against Grand Junction at Suplizio Field.
Then in the seventh, the league's leader in longballs lifted the contest into no-doubt land.
Jakob Goldfarb slugged a grand slam in the top of the seventh to cap a nine-run inning for the visitors, his 17th of the season, and the Raptors went on to win 17-10.
Ogden (32-22, 3-3 second half) got first-time homers from college teammates Brock Ephan (a two-run dinger in the first) and Jack Johnson (a two-run shot in the fourth), as well as a Pavin Parks solo homer (in the fourth). Johnson also tallied an RBI triple in the second; all that led to a 7-4 lead through four.
The Rockies (30-23, 4-2) kept starter James Varela to start the seventh, trailing 8-5. Goldfarb started the top of the seventh being hit by a pitch, and Varela was pulled after Raul Shah drove in two runs with a single.
Winston Nicacio didn't fare much better on the mound. He immediately gave up a two-run double to Owen Taylor and an RBI double to Josh Broughton, and was pulled after walking Andy Armstrong to load the bases with the score 13-5.
Isaiah Ramos took his turn and, on a 2-2 pitch, gave up the grand slam to Goldfarb to make it 17-5.
Mark Mixon got the win for Ogden. He threw 3 2/3 perfect innings before taking the mound in the ninth, when he gave up two singles and a home run. Dylan Pearce got the first two outs of the ninth but also gave up a three-run homer to Nate Scantlin to make it 17-10. John Timmins needed one pitch to end the game on the final batter, popping up Josh Elvir.
Nico Tellache started for Ogden, throwing 4 1/3 innings. He and Mixon threw a combined eight innings while striking out eight and walking zero.
After Goldfarb's four RBIs, Taylor, Shah and Johnson each drove in three.
David Maberry had the night off, pausing the designated hitter's hitting streak at 28 games.
The two teams continue the six-game series at 6:40 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY SCORES
Ogden 17, Grand Junction 10
Billings 4, Boise 3
Idaho Falls 8, Rocky Mountain 6
Great Falls 15, Missoula 5
UPDATED STANDINGS
Second Half
NORTH
Idaho Falls 5-1 ... 39-15 overall
Billings 5-1 ... 23-31
*Missoula 3-3 ... 38-16
Great Falls 2-4 ... 21-33
SOUTH
Grand Junction 4-2 ... 30-23
*Ogden 3-3 ... 32-22
Boise 2-4 ... 22-32
Rocky Mountain 0-6 ... 10-43
* — denotes 1st half champion