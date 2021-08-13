Mitchell Miller turned in a great start and got support from Ogden's bats in time to earn him the win as the Raptors defeated the Billings Mustangs 9-3 on Friday night at Lindquist Field.
Miller surrendered just four hits and one run in five innings, striking out eight Billings batters. The Mustangs took a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Brandon Pugh hit an RBI groundout with the bases loaded. Miller struck out Brandt Broussard to end the threat.
That's when the Raptors' run support kicked in. Chris Caffrey hit a pinch-hit sacrifice fly to tie the game, and Andy Armstrong put Ogden ahead 2-1 with a run-scoring single.
Then Josh Broughton launched a three-run homer and Ogden suddenly led 5-1.
In the fifth, Pavin Parks hit a sacrifice fly before Raul Shah hit a three-run homer of his own for a 9-1 advantage.
Justin Watland pitched two scoreless innings before putting the first two runners of the eighth on, at which point he was relieved by Cory Wills. Wills gave up just one hit, but it was enough to score Watland's runners to make it 9-3.
Wills gave up zero runs of his own, and Chris Campbell threw a scoreless ninth to end it.
The two teams continue the series at 7 p.m. Saturday.
A crowd of 5,027 fans attended Friday night's game, a day after 4,101 came through the gates at Lindquist Field. Ogden is averaging 3,434 fans per game in 36 contests, about 750 per game better than the next-best in Boise; there are 12 home games left in the regular season.
FRIDAY SCORES
Ogden 9, Billings 3
Grand Junction 12, Rocky Mountain 0
Idaho Falls 11, Boise 6
Missoula 23, Great Falls 6
Missoula hit nine home runs, a new single-game Pioneer League record.
UPDATED STANDINGS
Second Half
NORTH
Billings 16-8 ... 34-38
Idaho Falls 15-9 ... 49-23
*Missoula 15-9 ... 50-22
Great Falls 8-16 ... 27-45
SOUTH
Boise 13-11 ... 33-39
Grand Junction 13-11 ... 39-32
*Ogden 11-13 ... 40-32
Rocky Mountain 5-19 ... 15-56
* — denotes 1st-half champion