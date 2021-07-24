Ogden's Chris Campbell got his first start in 25 appearances but took the loss when Josh Elvir hit a two-run double in the third inning and the Grand Junction Rockies went on to defeat the Raptors 8-4 on Saturday night in Grand Junction.
A few of Ogden's main storylines continued in the loss. Jakob Goldfarb was hit by a pitch in the first inning (the eighth time in the last eight games for him), stole second base (his league-leading 25th steal), and scored on a single from David Maberry, who extended his hitting streak to 29 games.
The Raptors (32-23, 3-4 second half) extended the lead to 2-0 when Josh Broughton hit a solo homer in the top of the third inning.
But Elvir's double put the Rockies (31-23, 5-2) ahead 3-2.
Anthony Donatella took over and ran into trouble in the fifth, something Justin Watland couldn't escape after taking over for Donatella when Vinny Esposito hit a three-run homer to make it 7-2.
Goldfarb got a pair back with a two-run home run in the sixth, making it 7-4 and pushing Goldfarb's league-leading homer tally to 18. But that's as close as it got, even with Mitchell Miller pitching one-hit, scoreless ball in the final two innings.
Should Maberry's hit streak continue, he stands to contend with the Pioneer Baseball League's all-time record of 32 when Ogden returns home for a six-game series against Great Falls next week.
Goldfarb, meanwhile, has 18 home runs with the season 55 games deep. The league's all-time record for homers in a single season is 23, set when the league staged 76 games. That's 21 games away in an apples-to-apples comparison though, this season, the PBL has 41 games left.
Ogden and Grand Junction play the fifth game of the series at 5 p.m. Sunday and the final game at 6:40 p.m. Monday.
SATURDAY SCORES
Grand Junction 8, Ogden 4
Boise 3 def. Billings 3 (Knock Out)
Missoula 8, Great Falls 7
Idaho Falls 19, Rocky Mountain 1
UPDATED STANDINGS
Second Half
NORTH
Idaho Falls 6-1 ... 40-15 overall
Billings 5-2 ... 23-31
*Missoula 4-3 ... 39-16
Great Falls 2-5 ... 21-34
SOUTH
Grand Junction 5-2 ... 31-23
*Ogden 3-4 ... 32-23
Boise 3-4 ... 22-32
Rocky Mountain 0-7 ... 10-44