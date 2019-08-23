A wild pitching night ended Friday when the Grand Junction Rockies walked off the Ogden Raptors for the third time this season at Suplizio Field in a 4-3 victory.
Ogden (46-15, 15-8) outfielder Andy Pages hit a home run on the first pitch of the game. The Raptors took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Pages drove in Ryan Ward on a sacrifice fly.
Ogden's starter was Juan Morillo, making his Raptors debut after throwing 45 2/3 innings in the Arizona League, recording a 2.56 ERA with only one start.
Morillo walked three but took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. But he hit leadoff hitter Bladimir Restituyo in the bottom of the sixth, who then scored on the Rockies' first hit of the game, a double from Christian Koss.
Corey Merrill then took the mound and gave up a double to Colin Simpson, scoring Koss and tying the game 2-2.
Ogden retook the lead 3-2 with a leadoff homer from Marco Hernandez in the eighth. The Rockies answered in the eighth when, after luckily avoiding baserunners being thrown out on a popped-up bunt, Drew Finley threw a wild pitch and Hernandez threw the ball past third base, allowing the tying run to score.
Grand Junction had three hits through eight innings, then got three in the ninth alone, the final one a Koss roped single to right field to win the game.
Ogden finishes its eight-game road trip at 6:40 p.m. Saturday.