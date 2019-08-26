One of the Ogden Raptors’ very few multi-game losing streaks looked like it was heading to three games Monday night.
And then the bats woke up.
Trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Raptors (47-16) reeled off 11 unanswered runs to beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 11-5 in the first game of a five-day homestand.
Coincidentally, or maybe not coincidentally, the fifth-inning rally began after outfielder Andy Pages and hitting coach Seth Conner were both ejected for what appeared to be arguing balls and strikes.
Pages took a first-pitch strike and then was immediately tossed by home plate umpire Kai Nakamura.
Conner stormed out of the dugout, slammed his clipboard and hat on the ground and threw a tantrum at home plate, sweeping his foot across both batters boxes before marching to the clubhouse.
Jon Littell drew a bases-loaded walk and Andrew Shaps drove in a run on a groundout to cut the 5-0 deficit to 5-2 in the fifth inning.
Sauryn Lao gave Ogden the lead in the seventh with a grand slam to left field.
It was 6-5 in the eighth when things started to get out of hand. Ogden sent all nine batters to the plate and scored the rest of its five runs.
Ryan Ward tripled off the right field wall, Jimmy Titus followed with a 2-run double, Aldrich De Jongh slipped an RBI single through the left side and Zac Ching brought a run across with a fielder’s choice.
The win halted the Raptors’ two-game losing streak as Ogden relief pitchers allowed one hit and one walk across four innings.
The Vibes and Raptors will play a doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the conclusion of a game suspended last week in Colorado Springs.
Ogden then faces Grand Junction for a three-game set starting Wednesday.