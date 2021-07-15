What appeared, for a moment, to be shaping up as another Pioneer League slugfest quickly turned into a rout that keeps the drama alive in the North Division first-half race.
The Idaho Falls Chukars used an 11-run fifth inning to blast the Ogden Raptors 18-3 on Thursday night in Idaho Falls.
With one game left in the first half, Ogden (29-18) is days past having already clinched the South Division first-half title. Idaho Falls (33-14) keeps in touch with first-place Missoula (34-13) in the North Division race after Missoula came back to defeat Billings on Thursday.
Ogden and Idaho Falls play at 7 p.m. Friday to end the first half, then begin the second half with three games in Ogden from Saturday through Monday. Idaho Falls wins the North first half with a win and a Missoula loss Friday. Any other result delivers the title to Missoula.
Idaho Falls outfielder Kona Quiggle hit 4 for 5 on Thursday night, racking up eight RBIs by the end of the fifth inning. Quiggle cleared full bases with a double in the first for a 3-0 lead, then hit a three-run homer in the third for a 6-3 lead.
In both cases, Ogden starter Reza Aleaziz recorded two quick outs before surrendering a series of hits to set up Quiggle's RBIs.
The Raptors briefly tied the game in the top of the third at 3-3. Josh Broughton reached via error, Jakob Goldfarb singled up the middle and a centerfield whiff allowed Broughton to score. Goldfarb scored on a sacrifice fly, and Pavin Parks hit a two-out, solo homer to center field.
Hunter Hisky hit a solo homer in the fourth off Aleaziz to make it 7-3, and Aleaziz took the loss.
Broughton took the mound in relief and gave up six runs while recording one out. Tyler Van Marter hit a two-run triple and Webb Little a two-run homer for a 13-3 score. Jackson Cunningham took over and surrendered five more runs in 2/3 of an inning, totaling 11 Chukars runs in the frame.
Of note, Goldfarb appeared to hurt himself diving for a ball in center field during the long fifth inning and was taken out of the game when the inning ended. Pitcher Anthony Donatella subbed in to play outfield.
Justin Watland pitched three shutout innings against Idaho Falls' usual starters to stop the rout from getting worse, allowing just two hits. Nick Floyd got the win for Idaho Falls, throwing six innings in his start with five strikeouts and no walks.
Andrew Don also totaled four hits for Idaho Falls. Ogden totaled four hits as a team and did not record a hit over the final six innings.
THURSDAY SCORES
Idaho Falls 18, Ogden 3
Missoula 16, Billings 13
Great Falls 8, Boise 4
Grand Junction 9, Rocky Mountain 2
UPDATED STANDINGS
1 game left in the 1st half
NORTH
Missoula 34-13
Idaho Falls 33-14
Great Falls 19-28
Billings 18-29
SOUTH
Ogden 29-18
Grand Junction 26-20
Boise 19-28
Rocky Mountain 9-37