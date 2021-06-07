The Ogden Raptors won again late Monday night, their 13th straight of the 2021 Pioneer Baseball League campaign that saw their record improve to an impressive 14-1.
Not many might've been awake to see it. Ogden beat Grand Junction 17-13 in a 3 hour, 42 minute marathon where each team had an inning in which it scored seven-plus runs.
It started at 7:03 p.m. and ended at 10:45 p.m., by which time the heat of the day had subsided into the windy heat of the late-spring night. Both teams' bats never quieted.
The Rockies hung seven runs on the Raptors in the third inning, overturning Ogden's early 4-0 lead to go up 8-4, which looked like a large early advantage.
It was only a sign of things to come. Trailing 9-8, Ogden put up eight runs of its own in the sixth inning to go ahead 16-9.
The Raptors hit four home runs in the game, courtesy of Tim Susnara, David Maberry, Pavin Parks and newly signed catcher Sean Skelly.
Their lead in the PBL Southern Division is by nine games over both Rocky Mountain and the same Rockies they went toe to toe with Monday.
Maberry hit 5 for 6 with three RBIs while Parks, Skelly and Josh Broughton each hit 3 for 4. Ogden used six different pitchers, none of whom threw more than 2 2/3 innings.
Parks, the starting shortstop, tossed 2/3 of a scoreless ninth inning to end the game in his second pitching appearance of the season.
Monday's shootout was the final game of a six-game sweep by the Raptors over Grand Junction, which saw Ogden win games by scores of 20-13 and 18-1 along with 17-13. It was the Raptors' second consecutive six-game sweep of a league opponent.
Ogden will next play a six-game road series in Colorado Springs against the Rocky Mountain Vibes, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Ogden's next homestand comes at home on Wednesday, June 16, with a three-game set against Missoula, the current first-place team in the PBL North Division, followed by three games against Boise.
PIONEER LEAGUE TRYOUT
The Pioneer League today announced early Monday it will hold a tryout camp July 24-25 at Lindquist Field after this summer's MLB Draft.
All nine PBL clubs will be represented, as will scouts from MLB and other independent leagues, according to a press release sent out by the Pioneer League.
Each PBL club will sign at least one tryout camp prospect to either a 2021 contract, or a 2022 Spring Training invitation, according to the release. Immediately after the game, the PBL scouts will conduct a player draft, per the release.
Independent leagues like the Pioneer League will look to capitalize on available talent due to a shortened MLB Draft.