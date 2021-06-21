The Ogden Raptors have a penchant for playing Monday night games that end long after the sun sets, and long after the light blue streaks of dust fade away.
Monday night brought another Ogden marathon to Lindquist Field, this one a 3 hour, 54 minute affair that ended at 10:59 p.m. with the Raptors losing to the Boise Hawks 12-8.
Ogden used nine pitchers, only one of whom pitched more than two innings and that was starter Nico Tellache who went 3 1/3 frames.
A high chopper by Owen Taylor scored Jakob Goldfarb in the first inning to make it 1-0 for Ogden, a lead that lasted until the third inning when the lefty-hitting Goldfarb lofted a two-run homer out to left field to make it 3-0.
Boise hit back in the top of the fourth with a two-run double by Kolton Kendrick to cut the Ogden lead to 3-2.
The Hawks had two additional runners on base in the fourth with two outs until Ogden second baseman Raul Shah sprinted in to put out a shallow chopper hit by Roby Enriquez and end the inning.
That started a streak of seven unanswered runs by Boise, lasting until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Raptors, down 7-3, brought a run home via a fielder's choice on a Goldfarb at-bat.
And so it was Ogden's turn to score big, as the Raptors tied the game 7-7 in the seventh. Taylor hit an RBI double to cut the lead to 7-6 and David Maberry's RBI single tied things up.
The momentum was short-lived for Ogden because Boise scored three more in the top of the eighth and two more in the ninth to run the lead to 12-8, while in the process racking up a streak of six straight innings in which the Hawks scored a run Monday night.
Ogden heads to Missoula for a six-game set up north starting Wednesday against the Pioneer League North Division leaders.
TRANSACTIONS
Before Monday's game, the Raptors announced eight transactions in one of their busiest days for roster moves.
The team signed pitchers Justin Watland (AZL Padres) and Andrew Mitchel (Winnipeg Goldeyes).
Pitcher Bradley Gonzalez's contract was sold to Acereros de Monclova in the Mexican Baseball League.
Pitcher Mitchell Miller and outfielder Myles Denson were moved to the ineligible list.
Catcher Sean Skelly and infielder Cain Agis were released. Jakob Goldfarb, an outfielder, was reclassified to an outfielder/catcher.