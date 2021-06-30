OGDEN — History was made Wednesday night at Lindquist Field, though the home team probably prefers the memory to be a little more happy.
Via a 2-1 decision in the first-ever Knock Out derby in Raptors history, Ogden lost to the Idaho Falls Chukars by a score of 8-7 to open a three-game series between the teams.
The Pioneer League's Knock Out round is the first of its kind in professional baseball. Instead of extra innings, which can tax the rosters of independent teams, games tied after regulation go to a home-run-derby-style shootout that gives one player from each team 10 pitches to take five swings.
As the visitors, Idaho Falls went first and sent catcher Brady West to the plate, who had a two-run homer to his name on the night. West's first swing sent a towering fly to right field that clanged off the fair pole for a point, and his fourth swing similarly arced over the fence in right for his second homer.
Ogden called on first baseman/designated hitter David Maberry. He popped harmless flies in his first three swings, meaning he had to convert his final two swings to keep the Knock Out going. Maberry rifled his fourth swing into the netting on the back side of the left-field observation deck for a homer, but skied his final swing to center field where it fell in the grass.
Idaho Falls (24-10) has won 12 straight and has surged into a deadlock with Missoula (24-10) for the North Division with 14 games left in the first half.
Ogden (22-12) is 3-7 in its last 10 games and a surging Grand Junction (18-16) is now within four games in the South Division.
Jakob Goldfarb hit 2 for 3, reached base four times, stole four bases and scored three runs for Ogden. He scored in the first when Maberry took a bases-loaded hit by pitch. Kyle Kaufman then hit a two-run double to put Ogden up 4-0 after the first inning.
But Idaho Falls' league-leading offense pushed back. Sam Little hit a solo homer in the third, Matt Feinstein hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and West hit his two-run homer in the fourth to put the Chukars up 6-4.
Goldfarb led off the fifth with a single, stole second and third, and scored when Josh Broughton beat out an infield single to make it 6-5.
New Ogden pitcher Andrew Fernandez pitched around one of three late-inning jams in the sixth, getting a line out and a fly out after the Chukars put runners on second and third with one out.
Ogden's Chuck Steele singled in Nick Michaels in the sixth to tie it 6-6, only for Idaho Falls to immediately go up 7-6 on a groundout with two on. Mitchell Miller struck out two batters with a runner on third to keep it that score.
Goldfarb singled to lead off the seventh, stole second, took third on a balk, and scored on a Maberry single up the middle to tie it 7-7.
In the top of the ninth, Tyler Kelly led off with a single for Idaho Falls and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Reza Aleaziz struck out league-leading RBI man Webb Little after going down 3-0, then walked a batter with two outs.
Aleaziz threw a wild pitch to put both runners in scoring position but struck out Andrew Don to end the frame with it 7-7.
The two teams play again at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday before the Raptors hit the road to play July 3-5 in Boise.
WEDNESDAY SCORES
Idaho Falls 8, Ogden 7
Grand Junction 9, Rocky Mountain 1
Missoula 9, Boise 2
Great Falls 4, Billings 3
UPDATED STANDINGS
NORTH
Idaho Falls 24-10
Missoula 24-10
Great Falls 14-20
Billings 12-22
SOUTH
Ogden 22-12
Grand Junction 18-16
Boise 14-20
Rocky Mountain 8-26