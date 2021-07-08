OGDEN — In the fine piece of cinema that is "Major League II," Cleveland speedster Willie Mays Hayes shows up to spring training and hits bombs during his first batting practice, with actor Omar Epps (yeah, we noticed it wasn't Wesley Snipes) dancing and smiling about how he "buffed up this winter."
"You’re our leadoff man. You’re paid to get on base, not try to hit home runs," says crusty manager Lou Brown, played by the late James Gammon. "Keep the ball on the ground."
There's no chance anyone with the Ogden Raptors is repeating that piece of then-conventional 1994 wisdom to their leadoff man Jakob Goldfarb, the law-studying, MVP-caliber star who is anchoring the first-place Raptors from the top of the order.
In Wednesday's 14-5 win over the Missoula Paddleheads at Lindquist Field, Goldfarb did what he's done five times this season —once on opening night, and three times in the last five games: he went yard to lead off the first inning for the Raptors.
Wednesday's leadoff bomb was the first of four Ogden homers in the game's first two innings as the Raptors launched into a rout of Missoula.
The University of Oregon outfielder, who caught a handful of games for the Ducks, was scouted and drafted as a catcher by the Chicago White Sox in 2019. He got a mere 59 at-bats in 20 games, mostly in Great Falls, and hit three homers that season.
"I wanted to swing with more intent than I had in the past. I knew there were a lot of hitter’s parks in this league," Goldfarb said of signing with the Raptors in the newly independent Pioneer League. He hadn't hit in a real game in nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but expected to find success.
"It’s just about getting on base and having that mentality of the leadoff hitter, just starting the game the right way. It’s worked out to mean some home runs."
His leadoff dinger Wednesday was good for his 13th of the season in 37 games, an amount of "some" that leads the league. (Grand Junction's Dondrei Hubbard entered Thursday in second place with 10.)
Goldfarb spent some time hitting in the third spot for Ogden but has mostly been the leadoff spot man and played center field. In addition to his five homers that led off the first inning for the Raptors, he has three other solo shots that led off innings other than the first.
He also won a game June 25 at Missoula with a two-run homer in the ninth, and won the Knock Out home run derby July 3 at Boise (stats don't count in the tiebreaker round) to give Ogden a crucial win as it tries to wrap up the South Division's first-half title.
In a list of Goldfarb's feats so far this season, that barely scratches the surface.
Entering Thursday, he also leads the Pioneer League in stolen bases (19) and runs scored (53). His .377 batting average is ninth-best. He's tied for third in doubles (13), tied for third in triples (3), and tied for sixth in RBIs (42).
In a three-game home series against Idaho Falls from June 30 to July 2, the 6-foot-1 Goldfarb stole eight bases. In the first game, he made several top-flight plays while patrolling center field, even leaping against the wall to record outs. The next night, he was behind the dish, calling the game as the catcher.
"Nobody else in the league does this ... he’s the best player in the league," Raptors hitting coach Jeff Lyle said. "The only person I could compare him to would be Craig Biggio, who caught, played second and played center field all at an All-Star caliber. I think that’s what Jakob does for us."
Lyle said Goldfarb was one of the first players he and manager Dean Stiles contacted to start building the roster. They liked the competitiveness and consistency they both saw him display while at the University of Oregon.
The Raptors don't have team captains but Lyle said Goldfarb would probably be it, especially after catcher Tim Susnara signed back to affiliated ball with the Chicago Cubs.
"He’s able to come to us and tell us what the team feels, if we need to back off or pick things up. He’s kind of an extension of the coaching staff," Lyle said.
And all that while finishing his first year of law school at the University of Washington.
Goldfarb said the uncertainty in Minor League Baseball brought about by contraction proposals and COVID-19 spurred him to continue his education in 2020 while staying in shape and hitting in batting cages.
After joining the Raptors in mid-May, some days he would huddle with a computer in a closet-like space in Ogden's clubhouse to participate in a class, then join practice late. It was four weeks into the season before Goldfarb was done with school. On a road trip to Colorado Springs from June 9-14, he had his own hotel room so he could study and take all his finals.
"I put my head down, I worked hard and it worked out that the opportunity with the Raptors and being in online school, it all kind of aligned," he said. "I don’t know what it will look like going forward but I’m definitely happy to have the first year of law school done."
The next bit of possible change: this weekend's MLB Draft. Some players in the Pioneer League are eligible to be drafted. Some, like Goldfarb, are not, but the draft and its aftermath will bring plenty of roster movement across the country, including in the independent Pioneer League.
It stands to reason that once the shortened draft is over (20 rounds instead of 40), MLB scouts may again comb through places like Ogden and take notice of what Goldfarb and others are doing.
"It’s on the radar, for sure, but it’s not something you think about when you’re playing," Goldfarb said. "I just want to go out there and have a good day each day, put on a performance for the fans and have fun doing it, and let those kind of results take care of themselves. I know Dean is talking to people. Teams are focused on the draft right now and we’ll see what happens after that."