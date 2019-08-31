A former Ogden Raptor and current Los Angeles Dodger will return to Ogden this week for a rehab assignment.
Outfielder Alex Verdugo will play with the Raptors during the final week of the Pioneer League regular season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday.
Though it is unclear when Verdugo will first be in the lineup, he will join the Raptors on Sunday, according to a report from the Orange County Register, in his lone rehab assignment for an oblique strain. He's likely to play for much of Ogden's final homestand from Monday, Sept. 2, through Thursday, Sept. 5.
The move is unlikely to affect the Pioneer League playoff race. Ogden (49-19 entering Saturday) won the South Division first half title and is cruising to a record-high win total. The Raptors play the Orem Owlz eight times to close the regular season; Orem entered Saturday 6.5 games behind Grand Junction in the race for the final playoff spot in the South.
Verdugo, 23, is considered an MLB rookie in service time and became a full-time player and usual starter for the Dodgers this season. He has hit .294 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 106 games.
Verdugo briefly played for the Raptors in 2014. After spending most of that season in the Arizona League, Verdugo was called up to Ogden for the final week of the regular season and batted .400 with eight RBIs in five games.