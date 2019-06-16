Rolando Lebron gave the Ogden Raptors the lead twice on Sunday against the Grand Junction Rockies.
The first time was a 2-out, 2-run triple in the fourth inning to put the Raptors ahead 5-3.
The second time was a walk-off solo home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth and keep Ogden unbeaten (3-0) with a 7-6 win.
There’s no relation between Rolando Lebron, a 21-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic, and the basketball superstar Lebron James, but apparently the name Lebron brings a late-game clutch factor to it.
Another noteworthy statistic: Lebron did his damage from the No. 9 spot in the batting order.
Before the heroics and clutch hitting, this was a game for the truly bizarre, and the weirdness began in earnest in the first inning.
Sauryn Lao and Justin Yurchak were standing on third and second base, respectively, when Grand Junction pitcher Alejandro Mejia tried a pickoff attempt... to first base.
The first baseman wasn’t there and neither was a baserunner. The ball skipped to the bullpen, but the umpire called a balk so only Lao scored. Yurchak eventually scored in the same frame.
That made it 3-1, a lead that held until the fourth inning when the Rockies tied the game 3-3.
Ogden promptly responded with a two-out rally in the bottom half of the inning. Andrew Sharps and Moises Perez got on base with a walk and a single before Lebron tripled to right field.
Andy Pages rolled an RBI single to left field to score Lebron.
GJ tied the game with three runs in the eighth inning before Lebron took matters into his own hands once again.
As far as Sunday attendance goes, the 3,389 fans that showed up to Lindquist Field is one of the better Sunday afternoon crowds the Raptors will likely see.
Justin Yurchak, who batted a whopping 6 for 8 with three homers and five RBIs the first two games, was held hitless on Sunday, going 0 for 3 with a walk.
The four-game series concludes at 7 tonight.