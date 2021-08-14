Jakob Goldfarb hit his league-leading 21st home run to provide an early run boost and three Raptors homers proved to be the difference as Ogden defeated the Billings Mustangs 9-7 on Saturday night at Lindquist Field.
After Billings took a 3-0 lead against Ogden starter Tate Budnick, the Raptors got RBI singles from Andy Armstrong and Josh Broughton to tie it 3-3 in the bottom of the second.
Then Goldfarb brought them both home with a three-run dinger for a 6-3 lead.
Pavin Parks made it 7-3 with a solo shot to lead off the third. But Billings would get to reliever Anthony Donatella in the top of the fifth, plating four runs to tie it when Christian Sepulveda hit an RBI double and Cameron Comer hit a two-run home run.
The Raptors ultimately claimed the win in the seventh when, after Parks tripled, outfielder Calvin Estrada hit a home run for the final 9-7 tally.
Dylan Pearce (eighth inning) and John Timmins (ninth) each put one Mustangs batter aboard but faced the minimum by inducing ground-ball double plays to seal the win.
Five Raptors tallied two hits apiece as Ogden totaled 13 knocks.
The teams play the fifth game of the six-game series at 4 p.m. Sunday.
SATURDAY SCORES
Ogden 9, Billings 7
Grand Junction 3, Rocky Mountain 1
Great Falls 11, Missoula 8
Boise 11, Idaho Falls 2
UPDATED STANDINGS
Second Half
NORTH
Billings 16-9 ... 34-39 overall
Idaho Falls 15-10 ... 49-24
*Missoula 15-10 ... 50-23
Great Falls 9-16 ... 28-45
SOUTH
Boise 14-11 ... 34-39
Grand Junction 14-11 ... 40-32
*Ogden 12-13 ... 41-32
Rocky Mountain 5-20 ... 15-57
* — denotes 1st-half champion