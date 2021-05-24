Because Sunday's game between the Ogden Raptors and Boise Hawks was washed out by a hailstorm, the two teams played earlier Monday evening for the first of two seven-inning games to complete the series.
The Raptors didn't get to wear their Los Carnívoros de Ogden uniforms as scheduled on Sunday, so the jerseys and hats designed to celebrate the multiethnic Latinx population of the area made their on-field debut Monday.
Unfortunately for Los Carnívoros, their bats were not awake for the earlier start and the Hawks prevailed 5-3, holding the home team to just three hits.
Two of those hits were ones that scored runs: outfielder Trenton Kemp hit a two-run home run in the first inning for a 2-0 lead, then infielder Owen Taylor hit a solo shot in the third to make it 3-3.
Wladimir Galindo singled in Bryce Brown in the fourth to put Boise up 4-3, and Ogden loaded the bases in the bottom half but couldn't score.
Kolton Kendrick made it 5-3 for the Hawks with a solo homer in the seventh.
Niko Pacheco accounted for Los Carnívoros' third hit. Pavin Parks drew two walks.
RAPTORS 2, HAWKS 1
In Monday's nightcap, the Raptors survived a scare when the Hawks put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, but Pavin Parks, who has started the series at shortstop but was a two-way player at Kent State, got a groundout and a line-out, picking up the save in a one-run victory.
RAPTORS WIN‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️#GoRaptorsGo #PBL pic.twitter.com/Absy3n4efe— Ogden Raptors (@ogdenraptors) May 25, 2021
Ogden got its runs early. Jakob Goldfarb led off the game with a single, stole second and took third on the catcher's errant throw, then scored on a wild pitch.
In the second, catcher Tim Susnara drew a walk and scored on a triple from outfielder Frankie Jezioro, making it 2-0.
Christian Funk hit an RBI single in the fifth for Boise's run.
Anthony Donatella threw four shutout innings in his start, allowing three hits, striking out two and walking zero.
Ogden and Rocky Mountain both begin the season 2-1 at the top of the Pioneer League South Division.
The Raptors join in the league-wide travel day Tuesday, then begin a six-game series in Great Falls (0-3) on Wednesday.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
History in Colorado Springs: The only Pioneer League game not postponed by weather Sunday was the Grand Junction Rockies playing at the Rocky Mountain Vibes. The game reached the end of nine innings tied 7-7.
That meant the two teams competed in the league's first Knock Out home run derby, which the league says is the first time a professional baseball game has been decided by such an event.
Rocky Mountain's Manny Olloque hit the winning home run, which gives the Vibes an 8-7 win.
Idaho Falls marathons: Billings and Idaho Falls had completed two games by Monday evening and both gave fans in Idaho Falls plenty of bang for the buck, runs and by-the-hour.
Saturday night, Idaho Falls defeated Billings 17-11 in a game that took 4 hours, 2 minutes to complete.
In Monday's first game, to make up Sunday's rainout, Billings took 3 hours, 21 minutes to defeat Idaho Falls 14-12 — in seven innings.