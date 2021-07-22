David Maberry's near-record hitting streak seemed in doubt Thursday night when, for the second time in the game, he grounded into a double play in the sixth inning with the bases loaded.
It pushed across a run, which put the Raptors up 8-4, but Ogden's designated hitter was among several seeing run-scoring opportunities to put the game away go empty.
But Maberry got another bases-loaded chance in the seventh and came through. He cracked a broken-bat blooper the opposite way and a dive from Grand Junction right fielder Frankie Jezioro couldn't secure it, scoring Ogden's final runs and pushing Maberry's hitting streak to 28 games as the Raptors won 12-8 in Grand Junction.
Maberry finished 1 for 4 with four RBIs. The Pioneer League's all-time record streak for games with a hit is 32.
It didn't start well for the visiting Raptors (31-22, 2-3 second half). The Rockies (30-22, 4-1) used two doubles and two singles to go up 3-0 against Ogden starter Mitchell Miller, who only pitched the first inning.
Tate Budnick pitched mostly well in relief. He gave up a solo homer to Dondrei Hubbard in the third that put Ogden down 4-0 but otherwise pitched into the sixth before running into further trouble.
Grand Junction starter Brett Matthews faced the minimum through three innings but it fell apart in the fifth inning when he gave up a leadoff single to Nick Michaels, walked three straight batters, hit Jakob Goldfarb with a pitch, then surrendered a two-run double to Andy Armstrong.
Maberry grounded out to third, scoring Goldfarb, and Matthews was knocked out with his team suddenly trailing 5-4.
After a pitching change, Michaels hit again in the inning, drawing a bases-loaded walk, and another Raptors run scored on a wild pitch. The seven-run frame meant Ogden led 7-4.
Josh Broughton doubled to lead off the sixth and later scored on the aforementioned Maberry double play to make it 8-4. Maberry's RBIs proved critical, as Josh Elvir hit a home run to help the Rockies cut it to 8-7 in the bottom of the sixth.
Maberry's bloop single in the seventh was more than enough to secure the win, but Hubbard added his second home run (and 14th of the season) in the seventh to cut it to 12-8.
Budnick got the win, allowing four runs in 4 1/3 innings. Justin Watland gave up the solo homer to Hubbard for his only run allowed in 2 1/3, and Jackson Sigman got four outs against four batters to end the game on the hill for Ogden.
Armstrong hit 4 for 5 with two doubles for the Raptors. He and Broughton each drove in two.
The two teams continue the series at 6:40 p.m. Friday.
TRANSACTIONS
The Raptors announced several roster moves Thursday morning. Ogden re-signed previously released left-handed pitcher Andrew Mitchel and activated right-handed pitcher Dylan Pearce from the ineligible list.
Catcher Kyle Kaufman was moved to the IL, and outfielder Myles Denson and pitcher Matthew Vonderschmidt were released.
THURSDAY SCORES
Ogden 12, Grand Junction 8
Billings 12, Boise 5
Idaho Falls 8, Rocky Mountain 4
Missoula 7, Great Falls 3
UPDATED STANDINGS
Second Half
NORTH
Idaho Falls 4-1
Billings 4-1
*Missoula 3-2
Great Falls 1-4
SOUTH
Grand Junction 4-1
*Ogden 2-3
Boise 2-3
Rocky Mountain 0-5
* — denotes 1st half champion