The Ogden Raptors got a run-scoring carousel going early in their series finale at Grand Junction, propelling them to a 19-8 win Saturday.
A nine-run second inning was the catalyst for the Raptors (10-5), who scored a season-high in runs in the win.
Catcher Marco Hernandez drove in two with a double to make it 3-0 and get the ball rolling in the second.
Grand Junction (7-7) pitchers issued three straight walks to push across two more runs before Brandon Wulff, who led off the frame with a walk, singled in two runs. Jon Littell then tripled to score two for a 9-0 lead.
In the third inning, Raptors outfielder Joe Vranesh hit a two-RBI double and, in the fifth, singled to score another for a 12-5 lead. Vranesh finished with four RBIs.
Second baseman Sam McWilliams got in on the action late for Ogden but still made his presence known. He blasted two three-run home runs in consecutive innings. His first was good for a 15-5 lead in the seventh and his second gave Ogden a 19-7 lead in the eighth. McWilliams finished with seven RBIs.
Ricardo Hernandez allowed one baserunner, a hit, while striking out two in three scoreless innings of middle relief, earning the win.
Ogden leads the Pioneer League in runs (8.4 per game), batting average (.293) and home runs (20).
The Raptors are 4-1 on their current road trip and will have Sunday off before a three-game series at Orem beginning Monday. The Raptors return home Thursday, July 4, for a five-game homestand against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.