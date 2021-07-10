The Ogden Raptors recorded a hit in only four of nine innings Saturday, totaling five hits on the night in a 6-2 loss to the Missoula Paddleheads at Lindquist Field.
Missoula (31-12) has won three straight over Ogden (27-16) to keep its one-game North Division lead as Idaho Falls (30-13) manhandles the lowly Rocky Mountain Vibes each night.
With five games left in the first half, the Raptors have not faced the same kind of pressure after an 18-3 start to the season helped Ogden build a South Division lead of 10-plus games. That lead remains at 4 1/2 games for another day as Boise outlasted Grand Junction (22-20) by a score of 12-11 on Saturday night.
That means any Ogden win or Grand Junction loss between now and Friday delivers the South Division first-half title to the Raptors, who have the tie-breaking advantage of a 6-0 sweep over GJ during the first half.
Missoula's pitching continues look like the best in the Pioneer League. It was Matt Mogollon's 5 1/3 innings of four-hit, two-run ball that set up the visitors for another win. Ogden managed just one more hit in the 3 2/3 innings after Mogollon left the game.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning. Cameron Thompson tripled to lead off the game and scored on a wild pitch for Missoula. In Ogden's half, Josh Broughton singled and later scored on a single from David Maberry, who had two of the Raptors' five hits in the game.
Each team scored once more in the fifth. Skylar Black and McLain O'Connor each doubled to push one across for Missoula. For Ogden, Kyle Kaufman was hit by a pitch, Chuck Steele pinch-ran for him and scored on a Jakob Goldfarb double.
Mitchell Miller turned in a great start for Ogden but took the loss when, after six complete innings of two-run ball, gave up consecutive singles to start the seventh inning. Mark Mixon took over and induced a double play but one run scored, credited to Miller, that was ultimately the winning run.
Clay Fisher singled in a pair of runs with two outs in the eighth, and Missoula added another insurance run in the ninth.
The same two teams play at 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday at Lindquist Field as Ogden needs one win to clinch the first half.
SATURDAY SCORES
Missoula 6, Ogden 2
Boise 12, Grand Junction 11
Idaho Falls 18, Rocky Mountain 6
Billings 11, Great Falls 10
UPDATED STANDINGS
5 games left in the first half
NORTH
Missoula 31-12
Idaho Falls 30-13
Great Falls 18-25
Billings 16-27
SOUTH
Ogden 27-16
Grand Junction 22-20
Boise 18-25
Rocky Mountain 9-33