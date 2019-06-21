OGDEN — With low pitch counts often in place for young pitchers, sometimes success in the Pioneer League is simply a matter of waiting for a new pitcher.
The Ogden Raptors did just that Friday, exploding for eight runs in a two-inning span to defeat the Orem Owlz 11-6 at Lindquist Field.
Orem starter Dylan King held the Raptors hitless through three innings and left with a 2-0 lead after Jose Verrier hit a first-inning home run to right field that appeared to be foul but was ruled fair.
Tanner Chock didn’t have quite the same luck against Ogden’s bats.
The reliever surrendered eight hits across the fourth and fifth innings, allowing Ogden (5-3) to take control.
Aggressive baserunning in the fourth inning put pressure on the Owlz (3-5) defense as Sam McWilliams and Marco Hernandez each took additional bases just ahead of Orem throws.
A Zac Ching sacrifice fly and singles from Andrew Shaps and Ramon Rodriguez tied the game 3-3. Kenneth Betancourt then narrowly legged out a potential double play, allowing Shaps to score and giving Ogden a 4-3 lead.
Melvin Jimenez held off a potential Orem rally in the next half-inning after allowing a hit, a walk and a hit to load the bases with no outs. Jimenez struck out the next three batters to get out of the jam, but a wild pitch allowed a tying run to score.
The Raptors kept going in the bottom of the fifth. Jon Littell led off with a walk and came around to score on a Ching single, sliding around the tag at home to give Ogden the lead again.
McWilliams scored when Verrier couldn’t get a grounder out of his glove to make it 6-4. Verrier hit two homers over the last two games for Orem but also committed six errors.
Ogden rounded out the fifth when Kenneth Betancourt poked a two-out, two-strike curve ball into right field, scoring Ching and Hernandez for an 8-4 lead.
A Cam Williams bases-loaded double drove in two and cut Orem’s deficit to 8-6 in the top of the seventh, but Ogden answered in the bottom half with four consecutive singles to go up 10-6.
Littell walked to lead off the bottom of the eighth, driven home by a McWilliams single to finish the scoring.
Betancourt led Ogden with three RBIs. Shaps and McWilliams totaled three hits. The Raptors hit 9 for 19 with runners in scoring position. Jimenez was credited with the win.
The two teams play the third of a four-game series at 7 p.m. Saturday.