The Ogden Raptors won their first two games of a four-game set in Idaho Falls by a combined score of 22-8.
The league's top offense has been dominant but, still, Friday's carnage in Game 3 was extraordinary.
The Raptors racked up 18 runs on 17 hits through six innings on the way to an 18-1 blowout of the homestanding Chukars, improving Ogden to 20-6 on the season.
Alongside the impressive offensive output was the start of Kevin Malisheski. He wasn't close to perfection but the effects were the same. Allowing three hits and walking four, Malisheski faced several jams through his five innings of work.
But he pitched around every one of them, making Idaho Falls (14-10) strand eight baserunners and hit 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position. That amounted to five shutout innings, seven strikeouts and Malisheski's third win of the season.
The rout began in the second inning when Ryan Ward hit a two-run, stand-up triple to deep left, followed by an Andrew Shaps double to score Ward and make it 6-0.
It hit its stride in the fourth inning when Ogden loaded the bases with no outs, then strung together a mix of two walks and four singles in succession to go up 13-0, batting around without Idaho Falls recording an out. By the time the Chukars retired the Raptors in the fourth, the game was 2 hours old.
Despite Ogden's outburst, it took until the sixth inning for the league's top home-run-hitting team to hit one out. That's when Andrew Shaps hit a solo homer with the game well out of hand, putting the Raptors up 16-0.
Drew Finley, who has struggled with locating his fastball all season with Ogden, gave up the shutout in the sixth by issuing four walks, pushing across the Chukars' only run. Finley, a former third-round draft pick of the Yankees, has walked 21 batters in 7 1/3 innings as a Raptor.
Finley did strike out two batters, Edward Cuello followed with two in two innings and Aaron Ochsenbein pitched the ninth to help secure the win for Ogden, which struck out 12 total batters and gave up only 5 hits.
Zac Ching led Ogden at the plate, going 4 for 6, scoring twice and driving in two. He was one of seven Raptors to drive in at least two runs; Justin Yurchak and Jimmy Titus led that effort with three apiece. Marco Hernandez hit 3 for 5 and Brandon Wulff drew four walks.
The game took 3 hours, 54 minutes to complete.
Ogden is 15-2 since beginning the season 5-4.
The Raptors go for a four-game sweep in the series final at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.