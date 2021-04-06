The Ogden Raptors baseball team is scheduled to play at Lindquist Field at 7 p.m. May 22, against the Boise Hawks. Ogden's manager will be a familiar face to fans.
The team announced its coaching staff on Saturday. Dean Stiles, formerly a pitching coach for Ogden in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, will be the team's manager this season.
The staff also includes Jeff Lyle, the offensive and infield coach. According to the Raptors' press release, Lyle played collegiately at Merced College and Fresno State before starting a more than 20-year coaching career in the Pacific Northwest.
Derron Davis will be the outfield and hitting coach and handle baseball operations. Davis is a Las Vegas native who played collegiate baseball at Colorado State, Winthrop and McCook Community College (NE), and coached at Winthrop and Northeast Community College.
The fourth coach is Ogden native and Bonneville High alumnus Evan Parker, the pitching and bullpen coach. Parker pitched at Dixie State and Western Nevada College before pitching in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Parker owns a baseball training facility in Ogden, according to the team's press release.
Stiles enters his third season with the Raptors, having been the team's pitching coach the prior two seasons. Stiles has previously been the pitching coach at the University of Oregon, Florida International University and San Jose State.
In November as part of a long-expected contraction in the minor league levels, Major League Baseball announced it cut the Pioneer League teams out of MLB affiliation and simultaneously announced the Pioneer League and its teams would continue operations as an official, independent "Partner League" of MLB starting in 2021.
The Raptors are scheduled to open a 96-game season with a three-game home series in late May against the Boise Hawks, who are newcomers to the Pioneer League. The Hawks make it eight teams in the Pioneer League, with the Northern Colorado Owlz taking the 2021 season off after relocating from Orem to Windsor, Colorado.
It'll be the first time the Raptors will have taken the field since Sept. 15, 2019, when they lost the decisive third game of the Pioneer League Championship Series to Idaho Falls.
Raptors president and general manager Dave Baggott previously told the Standard-Examiner that details about attendance will be announced at a future date.
There are also plans for a local tryout for the team, with details yet to come.